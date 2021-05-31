The US-Mexico Border Migration Crisis Is Spilling Over

The Border Migration Crisis

A very recent trip from my comfort zone in Los Angeles, California, down south, across the border into Mexico has served me as an eye opener. The Biden administration encouraged and caused this border migration crisis and they have done nothing to stop it.

One does not need to wait for the politicians to arrive at any point on the US border with Mexico and accept their point of view and political posturing.

Observers

I drove down in the company of three giants of service to people. First, Bishop Juan Carlos Mendez the founder and president of Churches in Action, who oversees a coalition of 2300 churches that mobilize on behalf of the needy and destitute. The bishop is locally engaged as an advocate for social justice for over 30 years.

Second, Pastor Gabriel Araya, Dean of Churches in Action Inland Empire, California.

And last but not least, John Pierce, the iconic free speech lawyer, Global Managing Partner of Pierce Bainbridge P.C. John is engaged in defending people whose constitutional rights were breached and held in jail without due process after they partook in the January 6, 2021 Capitol building entry.

Supplies

Our truck loaded up with food for the needy, was destined to deliver to Churches In Action in Tijuana, Mexico. Churches in Action regularly assembles food supplies for the needy and destitute. This time there was 500lbs rice, 250lbs beans, 100lbs sugar. Additionally there were many large bags filled with assorted food items, donated through the generosity of the Los Angeles Jewish Community.

There, in Tijuana, these food supplies will feed the prospective migrants lodging in subhuman squalor conditions in tent towns in Esperanza, Camino de Salvacion and Juventud 2000, close to the Mexico border with the USA.

Cause of the Crisis

This humanitarian crisis was caused by the Joseph Biden administration which canceled all of President Trump’s successful illegal immigration accomplishments. The Biden executive order effectively created these migration problems on the US-Mexico border.

Calling this calamity “human rights abuse” is putting it mildly.

Two years ago, during President Trump’s tenure, I visited Tijuana, at the same very place. The Trump administration handled the migrant problem differently. The administration controlled and mitigated the migrant flow. The Biden administration restarted, encouraged and exacerbated the migration flow.

Two years back, the migration phenomenon appeared so much different than what I saw this week. How fast things have drastically changed!

Meeting and Discussion About Border Migration Crisis

A meeting with local Tijuana pastors and politicians, headed by Bishop Mendez, discussed migration and migrants. It was concluded that the immigration problem has damaged the United States, Europe and Mexico.

These prospective migrants have left their countries due to poverty, war, lack of employment opportunities and some also decided to migrate as an irresponsible, adventurous act.

In many ways the authorities, deliberately or not, have failed to confront the migration crisis. The failure by governments has shifted the focus for mitigation onto the Church, as a key point operator.

The church can efficiently do its benevolent work with the help of the Federal and municipal governments of Mexico to which some 19 countries in Central and South America and the United States must join in the effort.

Migration Problems

The migrants attempting to enter the United States all pass through Mexico and their numbers are in the many thousands. They arrive with nothing more than the shirt on their back and they need to be documented but they are not. They require food, clothing, and medical attention because, to a large extent, the government of Mexico has abandoned their needs.

The squalid tent towns these migrants erected and settled in are lacking any and all sanitation and hygiene. The long rows of provided portable toilets are not for free use and these people do not have the money to use them.

Environmental Mess

The large tent encampment I visited has ruined the local neighborhood. It is infested with trash. Openly running water through the camp is carried into the encampment in buckets, and there are countless COVID-19 cases, plus rampant child abuse, drug use, and prostitution.

Child Endangerment

At the encampment, kids accost visitors and cling to them silently begging to be taken away from the situation they have been put in. The encampment air smells putrid.

Tension and Confrontation

The tension and confrontation that occurs between the strangers who have arrived from many different countries and have become neighbors in tent town, is unavoidable.

Loss of Human Dignity

Human dignity has been lost.

At the tent encampment I saw men aimlessly walking up and down the tent alleys. They are bored out of their mind instead of working and supporting their families with dignity.

These are the scenes that would confront Kamala Harris if she cared enough to visit.

Stop the Flow

Mexico is the migrants’ transit country. The Biden administration has created a false perception that the gates are wide open to enter the U.S. The gates are not as wide open as we were lead to believe.

Consequently, the U.S sends many of these migrants who tried, in one way or another, to penetrate the U.S. border, back to Mexico because Mexico allowed them to pass through it. That has created an untenable burden on the Mexican government.

The flow of hopeful migrants has turned into a catastrophe in Mexico close to the U.S. border.

Possible Solutions

The Mexican government could stop the migrants from coming by train through its southern border.

Mexico could promote remaining living in Mexico. Building a life in Mexico is much more affordable than the cost of living in the U.S. and Mexico could absorb many of these migrants.

For that purpose it could create an opportunity for many migrants to remain in Mexico and assume a life there. Some Churches have already taken the initiative and begun offering vocational and computer classes.

Americans Living in Mexico

Already there are many Americans who live in Mexico and work in the U.S., earning a living in American dollars and paying for their living standard in Mexican Pesos, a rather beneficial financial arrangement.

Collaboration Between Governments

Help of the Church Is Imperative

The onus must not fall on the Mexican government only. An international collaborating team of governments, assisted by churches, must be formed.

First step, in order to gain some control of the situation, these migrants must be registered. Immigration must be logistically logical.

The countries experiencing local population migration drainage must step up to fix the in-house problems so people are not pushed into leaving to an unknown future that also involves endangering their lives.

US Politics Uses Immigration As A Weapon

In the meantime, the U.S. two-party system uses the immigration issue as a political weapon.

In his first 100 days in office, Joseph Biden and his administration created this crisis. They created it on their watch, but they seem to have no ability or intention to stop it. And the mainstream media appears to be engaged in a coverup.

The urgent and immediate problem the US and Mexico must deal with is the humanitarian crisis.

U.S. Problems

Although the migrants hope to enter the US, at present the US has a weakened economy. With trillions of dollars in debt and a COVID pandemic ‘hangover’ the US employment market is being challenged and is weak. There is no ability to absorb an unpredictable number of migrants, who fall on the welfare system as soon as they enter the U.S.

This is a national financial burden.

The U.S. is printing money like there is no tomorrow, and manipulating inflation figures to pretend there is no problem, even though it destroys the value of the dollar. This is an abuse of American taxpayers, who are expected to forfeit their own needs, to fund this imposed and uncalled-for spending.

Action Needed

The U.S. should engage; in building relations and cooperation with all of South America’s states as well as strengthen its Western hemisphere ties much of the migration crisis issues can be dealt with.

It is clear to see that the U.S. is not engaging in the border migration crisis. The big question here is, what game – political and otherwise – is this administration playing with immigration?

Other Actions

Mexican cartels must be stopped bringing illegal arms into the US

The U.S. administration must fund local and neighboring projects

The U.S. administration must not send funds to faraway countries that offer little or no returned benefits for the USA.

The Fish and the Fishing

If you don’t teach a person to fish he or she will always demand and expect to receive handouts. That is the current migrant challenge. Under either real or false crises in their home countries, these migrants left on a risky adventure. And now they demand and expect to be taken care by Mexico or the United States, or both.

That is the story they were sold that caused them to leave their homes to an unplanned and unknown future. They were given false hope by Joseph Biden, and were allowed to believe that they would be provided for, and they bought into this falsehood.

No one is teaching them how to fish.

People who converge from all over the world, no matter what the circumstances are, have much more in common than not. It is the same with these people on the Mexico-U.S. border, languishing in subhuman conditions in makeshift tent towns. They are waiting to be processed by U.S immigration authority because they have built hopes to enter the United States and start a better life there. But there is no guarantee for that to actually happen.

This untenable border migration crisis must end for the sake of everyone. Workable solutions must be found and implemented at once.

Unfortunately, the current U.S. administration does not appear to have a goal of solving the mess it created. And without a goal, there can be no workable plan.

Churches in Action and Tijuana, Mexico, local politicians concluded in their meeting that they are ready and willing to immediacy start taking the needed actions. If only someone in the Biden administration could make an effective decision as well. President Trump did, why was his work so irresponsibly undone?