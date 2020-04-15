Stardom for ‘Celebrity Crush’ May 26

By
Liz Rodriguez
-

Random Media is releasing the horror film ‘Celebrity Crush’ starring Oliver Robins (Spielberg’s Poltergeist), Alissa Schneider (Paying Mr. McGetty), Melissa McNerney (Fingers), Jonathan D. Lee (Clique) and Wade Williams (Zombie Clean Up). The fan obsessed feature will release on-demand and on all digital platforms on May 26, 2020.

Stardom for 'Celebrity Crush' May 26 1
Celebrity Crush Official Poster Courtesy of Random Media

Directed by Oliver Robins, ‘Celebrity Crush’ follows the B-rated horror movie ‘Chain-Face Clown’ released in 1985. No one knew the film would one day become a classic. Heralded as a cinematic “tour de force,” well, at least by a select group of horror movie fans. The film’s biggest fan, 29-year-old Emily Lynessa always knew she was going to meet and fall in love with Jonathan Blaklee, the mid-40s star of ‘Chain-Face Clown’. For Emily, Jonathan is the perfect soulmate; “no other male compares to him.” She has idolized him, and the film, ever since she can remember. Emily has a collection of ‘Chain-Face Clown’ memorabilia that would impress even the most ardent fan. But there is one item she has yet to attain, the real-life, actual living and breathing Jonathan Blaklee. There’s only one problem, Emily knows Jonathan will have no interest in her because he’s famous, and she’s not. Her plan is simple: meet Jonathan at an upcoming autograph signing for the DVD re-release of ‘Chain-Face Clown’ and seduce him. She will lure him back to her home, where Jonathan will be imprisoned until he realizes Emily is the one for him. She puts her plan into action, Emily successfully lures Jonathan back to her pad. After a night of debauchery, Jonathan wakes, he is now imprisoned in an abandoned shed on the rural home’s property. Jonathan must now find a way to escape or forever be the ultimate addition to Emily’s ‘Chain-Face Clown’ memorabilia collection.

Filmed in Florida, ‘Celebrity Crush’ premiered at Dances With Films and picked up ‘Best Horror Movie’ at Melbourne Independent Film Festival. Produced by Michael Baumgarten (Smitty) and Oliver Robins, in association with Tel K. Ganesan and G.B. Thimotheose of Kyyba Films. The deal was negotiated by Sebastian Twardosz of Savant Artists on behalf of the filmmakers.

‘Celebrity Crush’ releases on-demand and on all digital platforms on May 26, 2020

Liz Rodriguez
http://www.emrmedia.com/

BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Association) professional member and award-winning, British born and fluent in Spanish, Liz Rodriguez has worked in the entertainment industry most of her life. Predominantly based between Los Angeles and London, with contacts globally, Liz Rodriguez has a portfolio of clients for personal or corporate marketing, branding and PR, as well as full service event management and production. As a feature film publicist, she boasts over 50 film credits to date. She enjoys working with today’s rising stars, and tomorrow’s future faces of entertainment.

Internationally Liz has supervised, and orchestrated, events and press placements all over the world including the Middle East (Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi), Europe, Egypt, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. Aside from her working career, Liz is an active supporter of many LA-based charities including Dogs for the Deaf, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and volunteers her time to Make A Film Foundation, an organization that grants film wishes to children with serious or life-threatening medical conditions.

Follow Liz: EMR Media (est. 2004) www.emrmedia.com – Instagram @iamLizRodriguez – Facebook: www.facebook.com/emrmedia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR