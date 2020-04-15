Stardom for ‘Celebrity Crush’ May 26

Random Media is releasing the horror film ‘Celebrity Crush’ starring Oliver Robins (Spielberg’s Poltergeist), Alissa Schneider (Paying Mr. McGetty), Melissa McNerney (Fingers), Jonathan D. Lee (Clique) and Wade Williams (Zombie Clean Up). The fan obsessed feature will release on-demand and on all digital platforms on May 26, 2020.

Directed by Oliver Robins, ‘Celebrity Crush’ follows the B-rated horror movie ‘Chain-Face Clown’ released in 1985. No one knew the film would one day become a classic. Heralded as a cinematic “tour de force,” well, at least by a select group of horror movie fans. The film’s biggest fan, 29-year-old Emily Lynessa always knew she was going to meet and fall in love with Jonathan Blaklee, the mid-40s star of ‘Chain-Face Clown’. For Emily, Jonathan is the perfect soulmate; “no other male compares to him.” She has idolized him, and the film, ever since she can remember. Emily has a collection of ‘Chain-Face Clown’ memorabilia that would impress even the most ardent fan. But there is one item she has yet to attain, the real-life, actual living and breathing Jonathan Blaklee. There’s only one problem, Emily knows Jonathan will have no interest in her because he’s famous, and she’s not. Her plan is simple: meet Jonathan at an upcoming autograph signing for the DVD re-release of ‘Chain-Face Clown’ and seduce him. She will lure him back to her home, where Jonathan will be imprisoned until he realizes Emily is the one for him. She puts her plan into action, Emily successfully lures Jonathan back to her pad. After a night of debauchery, Jonathan wakes, he is now imprisoned in an abandoned shed on the rural home’s property. Jonathan must now find a way to escape or forever be the ultimate addition to Emily’s ‘Chain-Face Clown’ memorabilia collection.

Filmed in Florida, ‘Celebrity Crush’ premiered at Dances With Films and picked up ‘Best Horror Movie’ at Melbourne Independent Film Festival. Produced by Michael Baumgarten (Smitty) and Oliver Robins, in association with Tel K. Ganesan and G.B. Thimotheose of Kyyba Films. The deal was negotiated by Sebastian Twardosz of Savant Artists on behalf of the filmmakers.

‘Celebrity Crush’ releases on-demand and on all digital platforms on May 26, 2020