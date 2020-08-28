Alexander James Rodriguez Debut Music Video ‘Your Smile’

Nothing is holding back actor-recording artist, Alexander James Rodriguez from unleashing his music in 2020.

The thirteen-year-old has been receiving extraordinary streaming numbers since dropping his debut pop song in July. The second song ‘Your Smile’ has been climbing at a rapid rate with over 102,000 streams on Spotify today, closely chasing his first single ‘My Crew’ currently pushing 200,000 streams. His monthly listeners are peaking towards 150,000 and are only going to soar higher.

Fans have been waiting steady for the charismatic rising star to release his debut music video, which he safely filmed in and around Malibu, California on August 26.

‘Your Smile’ was written with a cool Southern California summer vibe and is centered around a young girl’s captivating smile that is suddenly noticed by one of her friends, who is looking at her with a different appreciation for the very first time. Her admirer dreams of whisking her away for sandy toes and snow cones on the beach.

Due to the current COVID-19 filming restrictions in Los Angeles, the music video for ‘Your Smile’ was safely made with two of Alexander’s closest friends and one videographer. The limited crew incorporated all of Malibu’s most gorgeous hotspots and Alexander’s love for the ocean. Catching the odd wave that drifted by on camera, was a must for the star.

Recording his three songs at age twelve during the Los Angeles lockdown, AJ is releasing one song consecutively each month, ‘My Crew’, which released on 07.07, ‘Your Smile’ on 08.08 and next in line is ‘Up To You’ on 09.09. He has a further three records penned for later in the year as well as a special Holiday song.

‘Your Smile’ from Alexander James (AJ) Rodriguez is currently out and available for download on iTunes and all digital streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, TikTok, Pandora, DEEZER and more!

