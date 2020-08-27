Oz Boutique: #1 for Fashion, Color and Elegance

Sure, you want to look fantastic for that special event or simply want to look and feel fabulous, want to bring out a very special unique shine this side of the Emerald City. Well, it is about time to follow that Yellow Brick Road and get over to the Land of Oz, Oz Boutique that is.

Despite months of the New York City shutdown, no wizard could long hold Oz Boutique from coming back, and coming back with some Hot Summer Specials. And it is not just beautiful clothing but the whole package to get you into your Ruby Slippers, sparkling jewelry, shoes and handbags whatever it takes to make the magic happen.

Measured, fitted, it is all about you, and it is all on location. Need that special Tin Man’s tint, need those Scarecrow fringes to make it true? Oz Boutique will try to order it for you.

Here’s what others have said about Paz and Oz Boutique: “Paz helped me with finding my bridesmaids dresses. After leaving a couple of stores where customer service sucked, I felt so comfortable as soon as I walked into Oz. Paz was very welcoming right away and was actually interested in the details that mattered. Although she was busy, she gave us so much attention. Not only did she help us find a dress but, she’s creative in what she does.”

“Paz helped me create my dream dress, and was helpful throughout the entire process. She made sure it’s everything I wanted and more.”>

So, get up out of the chair. Get out of the house and head on over to the Queens Miracle Mile for that personal touch. A friendly owner for over 30 years, elegant and lovely Paz asks, “Why risk looking Drab, when we can help you look Fab?”

Oz Boutique

70-09 Austin Street

Forest Hills, NY 11375

(718) 544-1087

OzBoutiqueNY.com