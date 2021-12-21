Drama Film ‘Outside” Hits Screens January 18

The drama film ‘Outside’, starring Megan Tully, Farahd Abdullah Wallizada, Sebastian Cabanas, Tristan Cunningham, and Lise Gardo, will release this coming January 18.
Set in Seattle, ‘Outside’ from writer-director Farahd Abdullah Wallizada, examines the intersection of two lives: Ramzi, an agoraphobic young artist living a hermetic existence in his downtown apartment, and Ana, a lonely undergrad moonlighting as an escort.
The movie premiered at the 2021 Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival and won the bronze prize in drama at the 2019 PAGE International Screenwriting Awards. ‘Outside’ is releasing on digital streaming platforms January 18, 2022.