‘Beautiful Lure – A Modern Tale of “Painted Skin”‘ Graces Our Screens August 1

Directed by Hiroshi Akabane, the Japanese feature of a modern tale of “painted skin,” stars Nao Hasegawa, Ryoma Ichihara, Toshiyuki Nagashima, Yoshimi Ashikawa, and Moro Morooka, is releasing on all digital streaming platforms on August 10th, 2021.

Written by Ryuho Okawa and screenplay by Sayaka Okawa, ‘Beautiful Lure – A Modern Tale of “Painted Skin”‘ follows Maiko Yamamoto works as a secretary to the vice president of a major bank. With both beauty and wit, she is the target of everybody’s attention and admiration, but she has a hidden side. At night, she works as a hostess at a high-class club in Ginza and looks for men who are worthy of her beauty. One night, finally the man who she has been waiting for comes in. Taro Shiomura is the most hopeful candidate to become the next prime minister of Japan. Taro quickly falls in love with Maiko. All goes well as Maiko’s plan, and preparations for their marriage get steadily underway. However, Taro’s life mentor and the spiritual leader Katsuko Tachibana tells him that Maiko is a youma, foxy demon who is possessed by the nine-tailed fox. Maiko can only satisfy herself by destroying the country with her beauty. Yet Taro struggles because he wants to believe that she has a conscience. On the day of the wedding, what does fate hold for them?

“This film is about the battle between the “visible” and the “invisible.” The “visible things” mean materialistic values, where people are misled by appearances and economic power. I feel that people today are quite tainted by these values. I hope that people who see the film will realize that it is the “invisible things” that are important.” – Director, Hiroshi Akabane.

‘Beautiful Lure – A Modern Tale of “Painted Skin”‘ (produced by IRH Press and presented by HS Productions) releases on August 10, 2021, on all digital platforms via Random Media.

For further information contact: Liz Rodriguez | [email protected] | (310) 435 3634

ABOUT RANDOM MEDIA: Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theatres, digital platforms, cable, satellite, and television networks and through conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies’ library includes over 200 films, including the acclaimed films: Hoaxed, Killswitch: The Battle for the Internet, Fare, House by the Lake and Yamasong: March of the Hollows.

About HS Productions: HS Productions is a Los Angeles based movie distribution and production house established in 2019. Our mission is to unite the world in Joy and Happiness through the power of films and music that carry a message of hope and lots of love. For more information, visit: www.hs-prod.com | www.beautifullure.com