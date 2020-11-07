‘FLAY’ Faces Release Nov 17

Liz Rodriguez
Random Media is releasing Eric T Pham’s highly controversial horror film ‘FLAY’ starring Elle LaMont (Alita: Battle Angel), Dalton E. Gray (American Horror Story, Violett Beane (The Flash), Johnny Walter (Butcher Boys), and A. Michael Baldwin (Phantasm) with a limited theatrical release along with the digital platforms from November 17.

Written by Matthew Daley and directed-produced by Eric T Pham, ‘FLAY’ follows a mysterious black chain embedded with a centuries-old curse that unleashed Flay, an American Indian spirit who traps the souls of his victims in the netherworld. As the chain is stolen and passed onto others, Flay (Jordan LeuVoy) seeks vengeance on anyone who touches it. Plagued with disturbing visions and foresight, Moon (LaMont) must fight back to save her brother from Flay.

Filmed in Austin, Texas, ‘FLAY’ was the Official Selection at the West Coast Film Awards and won Best Horror at the Nosferatu Award. Pham’s upcoming project is the blockbuster sci-fi film “b” starring the first A.I. actor, Erica, created by Professor Hiroshi Ishiguro and his team at Osaka University which is expected to shoot in Europe in June of 2021.

http://www.emrmedia.com/

BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Association) professional member and award-winning, British born and fluent in Spanish, Liz Rodriguez has worked in the entertainment industry most of her life. Predominantly based between Los Angeles and London, with contacts globally, Liz Rodriguez has a portfolio of clients for personal or corporate marketing, branding and PR, as well as full service event management and production. As a feature film publicist, she boasts over 50 film credits to date. She enjoys working with today’s rising stars, and tomorrow’s future faces of entertainment.

Internationally Liz has supervised, and orchestrated, events and press placements all over the world including the Middle East (Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi), Europe, Egypt, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. Aside from her working career, Liz is an active supporter of many LA-based charities including Dogs for the Deaf, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and volunteers her time to Make A Film Foundation, an organization that grants film wishes to children with serious or life-threatening medical conditions.

Follow Liz: EMR Media (est. 2004) www.emrmedia.com – Instagram @iamLizRodriguez – Facebook: www.facebook.com/emrmedia

