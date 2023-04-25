Book Review, “The Creative Act,” by Record Producer Rick Rubin

The Creative Act is a book about the creative process, written by Rick Rubin, a legendary record producer who has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Johnny Cash, Adele, and Jay-Z.

The author divides the book into three parts: “The Creative Impulse,” “The Creative Process,” and “The Creative Life.”

The Creative Impulse

In “The Creative Impulse” section, Rubin discusses the origins of creativity and how to nurture it. His most important argument is that creativity is not reserved for a select few but rather is something that everyone has the potential to tap into.

He also discusses the importance of play and experimentation in the creative process.

The Creative Process

In the next section, “The Creative Process,” Rubin outlines the steps to create something new. He emphasizes the importance of preparation, focus, and perseverance. He also discusses the importance of taking risks and being open to failure.

As an author I am well versed in the need to ignore failure.

The Creative Life

In “The Creative Life,” Rubin discusses the challenges and rewards of a creative life. He talks about the importance of finding your voice and staying true to your vision. He also discusses the importance of community and collaboration.

Rubin’s insights are both practical and philosophical, offering a unique perspective on the nature of creativity. The book is well-written and engaging, and it is sure to spark your own creativity.

One of the things that I found most interesting about The Creative Act is Rubin’s argument that play and experimentation are essential elements of the creative process and that they should not be stifled by rules or expectations.

This is a refreshing perspective, and one I feel is particularly important for young people trying to find their creative voice.

I (as an author of thousands of articles and more than a score of books), particularly like his emphasis on the importance of both focus and perseverance, are right on target when saying these are essential qualities for any artist who wants to succeed.

Overall, I found The Creative Act to be insightful and helpful. I recommend it to anyone who is interested in the creative process.

Key takeaways from the book:

Creativity is not something reserved for a select few, but rather something that everyone has the potential to tap into.

Play and experimentation are essential elements of the creative process.

Focus and perseverance are essential qualities for any artist who wants to succeed.

It is important to find your own voice and stay true to your vision.

Community and collaboration are important for creative people.

The Creative Act

Rick Rubin previously published a series of podcasts on the subject of creativity. He has also been involved in writing and contributing to books on music and creativity, such as “Rick Rubin: In the Studio” and “Recording Sessions.”

“The Creative Act” podcast series explores the nature of creativity and how it can be fostered and nurtured. In each episode, Rubin interviews a different creative person from various fields, such as music, film, and visual art. His guests include Kendrick Lamar, David Lynch, and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Rubin and his guests discuss the creative process, the role of discipline and routine, and the importance of being open to inspiration and ideas. They also delve into the challenges and pitfalls of creativity, such as self-doubt and the fear of failure.

One of the key themes is the importance of embracing vulnerability and allowing oneself to take risks in order to create something truly unique and meaningful. Rubin also emphasizes the importance of being present and fully engaged in the creative process, rather than focusing solely on the end result.

In “The Creative Act” podcasts, Rubin offers a fascinating glimpse into the minds of some of the world’s most creative and innovative thinkers, plus insights and inspiration for anyone looking to unlock their own creativity.

“I set out to write a book about what to do to make a great work of art. Instead, it revealed itself to be a book on how to be.” – Rick Rubin

“A gorgeous and inspiring work of art on creation, creativity, the work of the artist. It will gladden the hearts of writers and artists everywhere, and get them working again with a new sense of meaning and direction. A stunning accomplishment.” – Anne Lamott