Climate Fear-Mongering Crisis: The Real Epidemic Facing America, Not Climate Change

The US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) announced a new policy offering paid leave to employees who attend training sessions on “eco-anxiety” and “climate grief.” FWS employees who are struggling with feelings of trauma and loss over the changing climate and imperiled environments will be able to take time off for counseling and education on these issues. The agency cited the need for compassionate help in dealing with the anticipated loss that comes with ecological changes.

Woke Climate Grief

However, the new policy came under criticism from some quarters. The House Natural Resources Committee called the training sessions a waste of money, while others have expressed concern the agency is promoting “woke” programs to the detriment of other issues. FWS Director Martha Williams also emphasized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and LGBTQ programs as the agency’s top priority, alongside climate change.

Critics say the agency’s focus on these issues is indicative of a broader cultural trend towards extreme environmentalism and intolerance of alternative viewpoints. Some suggest that a lack of religious and ethical education in schools and homes, combined with constant themes of inequality and victimhood, contributed to widespread anxiety and depression among Americans.

Many scientists argue that the focus on climate change is misplaced. They contend that claims of an imminent “climate crisis” are based on junk science and unsupported scenarios, and that the real threats to democracy, society, and the planet are economic dependence on adversarial nations and increasing government control over personal choice and consumption.

Despite these criticisms, the FWS policy reflects growing concern over the mental health impacts of the weather. “Climate grief” and “climate anxiety” are increasingly pushed as real phenomena, particularly among young people. Some suggest the psychological toll of climate change may become an epidemic if action is not taken to address the issue.

As a result, some therapists and support networks are now offering specialized counseling for those experiencing climate-related mental health issues. The Climate Psychology Alliance, for example, provides an online directory of “climate-aware therapists” and offers grief therapy modeled on twelve-step addiction programs.

Supporters point to the FWS policy as highlighting the need for increased attention to the psychological effects of environmental degradation and climate change. While opinions may differ on the best way to address these issues, they say it is clear that the mental health impacts of changing weather patterns cannot be ignored.

The big question is – who is driving the push that drives up anxiety in a population with low resilience?

Pollution and Human Rights Abuses

As China, India (and other countries) rapidly expand their use of oil, gas and coal, their economies will benefit to lift billions of people out of poverty.

Since China dominates raw material and “green tech” supply chains, the West is now increasingly reliant on them for energy, economy and national defense needs. China gains huge benefits by way of their mines, processing plants and factories.

What climate-crisis proponents ignore is that China’s complete economic chain operates under minimal standards for pollution control, habitat destruction, and slave and child labor.

So Western governments and corporations preach to their citizens and customers about taking care of the plant while they support China polluting it and abusing its people.

The result is:

Global fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions will not be affected by actions taken by the US, Europe, Canada, or Australia.

Reliance on adversarial nations for “pseudo-renewable” energy materials and technologies will restrict Western policy options.

Energy, goods, and services prices will rise due to the need to duplicate every megawatt of wind and solar with backup batteries or generators.

Politicians and bureaucrats may increasingly dictate personal choices regarding energy consumption, living standards, vacations, and consumption.

The Real Crisis

These are the real existential threats to democracy, society, humanity and planet. Parents, voters, legislators and judges concerned about our future must take action now to stop this insanity.