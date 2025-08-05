Vendict Raises $10M Series A to Rebuild Compliance from the Codebase Up

In a compliance industry saturated with checklists and generic automation tools, Vendict is staking its claim on a unique selling point-trust, not just speed, will define the next generation of GRC. The company’s recent $10 million Series A round, bringing its total funding to $20 million, is a testament to its commitment to this vision and its AI-native platform.

New investors Moneta Ventures and JAL Ventures led the round, joined by returning backers like NFX, Cardumen Capital, Disruptive AI, and Cyber Club London. Several existing investors doubled down beyond their pro-rata allocation, signaling a deeper conviction in Vendict’s model and in the broader GRC reckoning happening across industries.

“The compliance space is undergoing a generational shift, and Vendict is perfectly positioned to lead it,” said Adoram Gaash, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Moneta Ventures.

AI-Native, Not AI-Decorated

While many GRC vendors scramble to bolt AI onto legacy architectures, Vendict’s advantage lies in its foundation: it was built with intelligence at the core. Its architecture allows for real-time adaptability, feedback loops, and contextual understanding.

“One of the most overlooked advantages of building AI-native is the ability to retrain and optimize models based on proprietary feedback loops continuously,” said Michael Keslassy, Vendict’s CTO. “Our architecture doesn’t just consume data; it learns from user interaction patterns, approval workflows, and decision boundaries in real-time.”

That depth of learning turns Vendict into what some call a second brain for compliance teams: one that doesn’t just auto-fill answers but understands, explains, and validates them.

Beyond Speed: Trust as the Competitive Edge

Fast compliance is table stakes. What organizations really want is reliable, explainable output, especially in an era when errors can derail deals, audits, and partnerships.

“We built our platform on language models, knowledge graphs, and continuous feedback loops so it doesn’t just generate answers but also understands context, explains its reasoning, and delivers results executives can trust,” said Udi Cohen, Vendict Co-founder and CEO.

The platform’s real-time traceability is already paying off for customers, with every answer linking back to canonical source evidence.

“The time savings were remarkable. We could focus more on security and less on paperwork,” said Raul Zayat Galante, CISO at Orca Security. “Vendict made the whole process smoother, and our clients appreciated the speed and accuracy of our responses.”

Repositioning Compliance as a Revenue Driver

Vendict’s biggest bet isn’t just on AI; it’s on redefining the role of compliance itself. It wants GRC teams not just to keep up with business speed but to help set it. That means moving from being operational bottlenecks to becoming strategic accelerators.

“Compliance shouldn’t be spending their time copy-pasting across spreadsheets,” Cohen added. “They should be steering strategy, managing risk, and earning trust. That’s what Vendict enables.”

With over 100 companies adopting the platform in under three years, the market appears to agree.

The Flywheel Effect of a GRC Network

Vendict’s architecture doesn’t just serve individual companies. It’s designed to grow smarter with every interaction thanks to what investors call a two-sided network effect.

“As more tech buyers and tech vendors use Vendict, both sides benefit,” said Gigi Levy-Weiss, General Partner at NFX. “Buyers get faster, more accurate risk assessments, while vendors save time by reusing and refining their responses. Every interaction strengthens the platform.”

This network-driven intelligence helps break the cycle of fragmented questionnaires and redundant assessments, replacing it with a collaborative compliance ecosystem.

A Market Ripe for Reinvention

According to industry estimates, the GRC platform market will grow by more than $44 billion between 2025 and 2029. But adoption isn’t just about market size. It’s about mindset. A majority of compliance leaders still hesitate to trust AI, citing hallucinations and lack of visibility as primary concerns.

Vendict’s approach is built AI-first, explainable by design, and is aimed directly at this tension.

“That native advantage shows up in their speed, accuracy, and customer wins,” said Gonzalo Martínez de Azagra, Founder & General Partner at Cardumen Capital. “Vendict is proving that explainable, traceable AI is not just possible but an absolute necessity.”

In a world where compliance is no longer a cost center but a trust engine, Vendict is rewriting the rulebook, one verified response at a time.