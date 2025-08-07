Menu
construction jobs, image by tung lam from pixabay
Construction worker, Image by Tung Lam from Pixabay
AI
5 min.Read

AI Strikes America’s Labor Force At Lightning Speed:  Employees May Lose Jobs Sooner Than Later, Microsoft Reports

Clarence Walker
By Clarence Walker

As the world of technology advances into the 21st century, the conversation surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on the workforce has practically spread like wildfire in every corner of the planet. With the powerful precision of AI evolving at an unprecedented pace, many are left wondering if AI will eat their jobs like a monstrous tech machine.

CNN is reporting Bill Gates is sounding the alarm. “The question is, has it come so fast that you don’t have time to adjust to it?” Gates told a CNN reporter during an interview.

Microsoft officials insist that AI is drastically changing the landscape of our existence. Approximately 40% of Americans say they use generative AI at home or business. According to Microsoft representatives, the study shows that technology is “outpacing the early diffusion of the personal computer and the internet.” 

When mega-size companies like Amazon publicly announced AI-driven workforce reductions, workers are scrambling to understand which careers might soon disappear and be outsourced to technology, Fortune Magazine reported.

Adding Trillions to America’s Economy; McKinsey Institute

McKinsey research estimates that gen AI could add to the economy between:
$2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion annually while increasing the impact of all artificial intelligence by 15 to 40 percent.

In the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) space, new gen AI use cases are expected to unleash between $380 billion and $690 billion in impact—$60 billion to $100 billion in telecommunications, $80 billion to $130 billion in media, and about $240 billion to $460 billion in high tech.

In fact, it seems possible that within the next three years, anything not connected to AI will be considered obsolete or ineffective.The higher a job’s AI applicability score, the more likely it is to be impacted by AI. Traditional high-paying jobs that require a degree are also on the chopping block.

AI businessman, Image by Ribhav Agrawal from Pixabay
AI businessman, Image by Ribhav Agrawal from Pixabay

200,000 Copilot Users Studied

As part of their study, researchers analyzed 200,000 anonymized user conversations using Microsoft Copilot, a generative AI system that is available to the public. And the following results were: workers most commonly employ AI to help them with information collection and writing. AI is most frequently used in information and support, teaching, writing, and advising.Researchers looked at the extent to which AI is being used to complete work tasks in each occupation and how many of those tasks AI is able to complete successfully to arrive at an “AI applicability score” for each job.

According to Microsoft:

“This score captures if there is nontrivial AI usage that successfully completes activities corresponding to significant portions of an occupation’s tasks.”

There are jobs that AI probably won’t disturb, for example: Dredge operators; bridge and lock tenders; and water treatment plant and system operators are among the jobs without AI exposure due to physical hands on deck.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a CNN TV interview article that AI will affect every job in some way.

“Every job will be affected, and immediately. It is unquestionable,” Huang said at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference in May. “You’re not going to lose your job to an AI, but you’re going to lose your job to someone who uses AI.”

Microsoft found that, in general, the highest AI applicability scores went to jobs involving knowledge work (such as those in the computer, mathematical, and office and administrative support fields) or providing and communicating information (such as sales jobs).

Jensen Huang at Computex Taipei, NVIDIA Taiwan, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Jensen Huang at Computex Taipei, NVIDIA Taiwan, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Jobs with Highest AI Applicability Scores

Job AI applicability score #jobs
Interpreters and translators 49% 51,560
Historians 48% 3,040
Passenger attendants 47% 20,190
Sales representatives of services 46% 1,142,020
Writers and authors 45% 49,450
Customer service representatives 44% 2,858,710
CNC tool programmers 44% 28,030
Telephone operators 42% 4,600
Ticket agents and travel clerks 41% 119,270
Broadcast announcers and radio DJs 41% 25,070
Brokerage clerks 41% 48,060
Farm and home management educators 41% 8,110
Telemarketers 40% 81,580
Concierges 40% 41,020
Political scientists 39% 5,580
News analysts, reporters and journalists 39% 45,020
Mathematicians 39% 2,220
Technical writers 38% 47,970
Proofreaders and copy markers 38% 5,490
Hosts and hostesses 37% 425,020
Editors 37% 95,700
Postsecondary business teachers 37% 82,980
Public relations specialists 36% 275,550
Demonstrators and product promoters 36% 50,790
Advertising sales agents 36% 108,100
New accounts clerks 36% 41,180
Statistical assistants 36% 7,200
Counter and rental clerks 36% 390,300
Data scientists 36% 192,710
Personal financial advisors 35% 272,190
Archivists 35% 7,150
Postsecondary economics teachers 35% 12,210
Web developers 35% 85,350
Management analysts 35% 838,140
Geographers 35% 1,460
Models 35% 3,090
Market research analysts 35% 846,370
Public safety telecommunicators 35% 97,820
Switchboard operators 35% 43,830
Postsecondary library science teachers 34% 4,220

The Least Vulnerable Jobs

Before you panic that AI might soon kill your career, it’s important to note that Microsoft says its analysis does not suggest that AI is performing all the work activities of any single occupation. The report states:

“…the overlap between AI capabilities and various occupations is very uneven. There are definitely some occupations for which many — perhaps even most — work activities have some overlap with demonstrated AI capabilities. But even when there is overlap, the task completion rate is not 100% and the scope of impact is usually moderate.”

construction jobs, image by tung lam from pixabay
Construction worker, Image by Tung Lam from Pixabay

Jobs with Lowest AI Applicability Scores

Job AI applicability score #jobs
Phlebotomists 3% 137,080
Nursing assistants 3% 1,351,760
Hazardous materials removal workers 3% 49,960
Helpers of painters, plasterers and stucco masons 3% 7,700
Embalmers 3% 3,380
Plant and system operators, all other 3% 15,370
Oral and maxillofacial surgeons 3% 4,160
Automotive glass installers and repairers 3% 16,890
Ship engineers 3% 8,860
Tire repairers and changers 2% 101,520
Prosthodontists 2% 570
Helpers of production workers 2% 181,810
Highway maintenance workers 2% 150,860
Medical equipment preparers 2% 66,790
Packaging and filling machine operators 2% 371,600
Machine feeders and offbearers 2% 44,500
Dishwashers 2% 463,940
Cement masons and concrete finishers 1% 203,560
Supervisors of firefighters 1% 84,120
Industrial truck and tractor operators 1% 778,920
Ophthalmic medical technicians 1% 73,390
Massage therapists 1% 92,650
Surgical assistants 1% 18,780
Tire builders 1% 20,660
Helpers of roofers 1% 4,540
Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators 1% 4,400
Roofers 1% 135,140
Oil and gas roustabouts 1% 43,830
Maids and housekeeping cleaners 1% 836,230
Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators 1% 43,080
Logging equipment operators 1% 23,720
Motorboat operators 0% 2,710
Orderlies 0% 48,710
Floor sanders and finishers 0% 5,070
Pile driver operators 0% 3,010
Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators 0% 18,770
Foundry mold and coremakers 0% 11,780
Water treatment plant and system operators 0% 120,710
Bridge and lock tenders 0% 3,460
Dredge operators 0% 940

 

Microsoft researchers failed to find a significant link between AI applicability scores and educational requirements for jobs. They said AI impacts occupations that require a bachelor’s degree only “slightly more” than jobs that require less education.

NewsBlaze Senior Reporter Clarence Walker can be reached at houstonnewstoday@yahoo.com

Sources used for NewsBlaze story: Fortune Magazine, McKinsey Institute,  CNN, Microsoft Report, and Money Talk News.

