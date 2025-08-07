AI Strikes America’s Labor Force At Lightning Speed:  Employees May Lose Jobs Sooner Than Later, Microsoft Reports

As the world of technology advances into the 21st century, the conversation surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on the workforce has practically spread like wildfire in every corner of the planet. With the powerful precision of AI evolving at an unprecedented pace, many are left wondering if AI will eat their jobs like a monstrous tech machine.

CNN is reporting Bill Gates is sounding the alarm. “The question is, has it come so fast that you don’t have time to adjust to it?” Gates told a CNN reporter during an interview.

Microsoft officials insist that AI is drastically changing the landscape of our existence. Approximately 40% of Americans say they use generative AI at home or business. According to Microsoft representatives, the study shows that technology is “outpacing the early diffusion of the personal computer and the internet.”

When mega-size companies like Amazon publicly announced AI-driven workforce reductions, workers are scrambling to understand which careers might soon disappear and be outsourced to technology, Fortune Magazine reported.

Adding Trillions to America’s Economy; McKinsey Institute

McKinsey research estimates that gen AI could add to the economy between:

$2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion annually while increasing the impact of all artificial intelligence by 15 to 40 percent.

In the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) space, new gen AI use cases are expected to unleash between $380 billion and $690 billion in impact—$60 billion to $100 billion in telecommunications, $80 billion to $130 billion in media, and about $240 billion to $460 billion in high tech.

In fact, it seems possible that within the next three years, anything not connected to AI will be considered obsolete or ineffective.The higher a job’s AI applicability score, the more likely it is to be impacted by AI. Traditional high-paying jobs that require a degree are also on the chopping block.

200,000 Copilot Users Studied

As part of their study, researchers analyzed 200,000 anonymized user conversations using Microsoft Copilot, a generative AI system that is available to the public. And the following results were: workers most commonly employ AI to help them with information collection and writing. AI is most frequently used in information and support, teaching, writing, and advising.Researchers looked at the extent to which AI is being used to complete work tasks in each occupation and how many of those tasks AI is able to complete successfully to arrive at an “AI applicability score” for each job.

According to Microsoft:

“This score captures if there is nontrivial AI usage that successfully completes activities corresponding to significant portions of an occupation’s tasks.”

There are jobs that AI probably won’t disturb, for example: Dredge operators; bridge and lock tenders; and water treatment plant and system operators are among the jobs without AI exposure due to physical hands on deck.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a CNN TV interview article that AI will affect every job in some way.

“Every job will be affected, and immediately. It is unquestionable,” Huang said at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference in May. “You’re not going to lose your job to an AI, but you’re going to lose your job to someone who uses AI.”

Microsoft found that, in general, the highest AI applicability scores went to jobs involving knowledge work (such as those in the computer, mathematical, and office and administrative support fields) or providing and communicating information (such as sales jobs).

Jobs with Highest AI Applicability Scores

Job AI applicability score #jobs Interpreters and translators 49% 51,560 Historians 48% 3,040 Passenger attendants 47% 20,190 Sales representatives of services 46% 1,142,020 Writers and authors 45% 49,450 Customer service representatives 44% 2,858,710 CNC tool programmers 44% 28,030 Telephone operators 42% 4,600 Ticket agents and travel clerks 41% 119,270 Broadcast announcers and radio DJs 41% 25,070 Brokerage clerks 41% 48,060 Farm and home management educators 41% 8,110 Telemarketers 40% 81,580 Concierges 40% 41,020 Political scientists 39% 5,580 News analysts, reporters and journalists 39% 45,020 Mathematicians 39% 2,220 Technical writers 38% 47,970 Proofreaders and copy markers 38% 5,490 Hosts and hostesses 37% 425,020 Editors 37% 95,700 Postsecondary business teachers 37% 82,980 Public relations specialists 36% 275,550 Demonstrators and product promoters 36% 50,790 Advertising sales agents 36% 108,100 New accounts clerks 36% 41,180 Statistical assistants 36% 7,200 Counter and rental clerks 36% 390,300 Data scientists 36% 192,710 Personal financial advisors 35% 272,190 Archivists 35% 7,150 Postsecondary economics teachers 35% 12,210 Web developers 35% 85,350 Management analysts 35% 838,140 Geographers 35% 1,460 Models 35% 3,090 Market research analysts 35% 846,370 Public safety telecommunicators 35% 97,820 Switchboard operators 35% 43,830 Postsecondary library science teachers 34% 4,220

The Least Vulnerable Jobs

Before you panic that AI might soon kill your career, it’s important to note that Microsoft says its analysis does not suggest that AI is performing all the work activities of any single occupation. The report states:

“…the overlap between AI capabilities and various occupations is very uneven. There are definitely some occupations for which many — perhaps even most — work activities have some overlap with demonstrated AI capabilities. But even when there is overlap, the task completion rate is not 100% and the scope of impact is usually moderate.”

Jobs with Lowest AI Applicability Scores

Job AI applicability score #jobs Phlebotomists 3% 137,080 Nursing assistants 3% 1,351,760 Hazardous materials removal workers 3% 49,960 Helpers of painters, plasterers and stucco masons 3% 7,700 Embalmers 3% 3,380 Plant and system operators, all other 3% 15,370 Oral and maxillofacial surgeons 3% 4,160 Automotive glass installers and repairers 3% 16,890 Ship engineers 3% 8,860 Tire repairers and changers 2% 101,520 Prosthodontists 2% 570 Helpers of production workers 2% 181,810 Highway maintenance workers 2% 150,860 Medical equipment preparers 2% 66,790 Packaging and filling machine operators 2% 371,600 Machine feeders and offbearers 2% 44,500 Dishwashers 2% 463,940 Cement masons and concrete finishers 1% 203,560 Supervisors of firefighters 1% 84,120 Industrial truck and tractor operators 1% 778,920 Ophthalmic medical technicians 1% 73,390 Massage therapists 1% 92,650 Surgical assistants 1% 18,780 Tire builders 1% 20,660 Helpers of roofers 1% 4,540 Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators 1% 4,400 Roofers 1% 135,140 Oil and gas roustabouts 1% 43,830 Maids and housekeeping cleaners 1% 836,230 Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators 1% 43,080 Logging equipment operators 1% 23,720 Motorboat operators 0% 2,710 Orderlies 0% 48,710 Floor sanders and finishers 0% 5,070 Pile driver operators 0% 3,010 Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators 0% 18,770 Foundry mold and coremakers 0% 11,780 Water treatment plant and system operators 0% 120,710 Bridge and lock tenders 0% 3,460 Dredge operators 0% 940

Microsoft researchers failed to find a significant link between AI applicability scores and educational requirements for jobs. They said AI impacts occupations that require a bachelor’s degree only “slightly more” than jobs that require less education.

