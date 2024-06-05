New HUD Program Invests in Manufactured Home Communities

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), through the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), has launched a new initiative aimed at preserving and revitalizing manufactured home communities.

The new Manufactured Home Community loan product will provide FHA-insured financing for the purchase, refinance, and improvement of these communities, enhancing affordable housing options across the country.

Empowering Affordable Housing Solutions

Announced by HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman at the 2024 Innovative Housing Showcase on the National Mall, this program represents a significant step towards maintaining and expanding affordable housing.

“Manufactured home communities offer a stable and affordable housing option for many families. Today, HUD is providing new resources for preserving and revitalizing these communities by providing FHA-insured financing to mission-focused groups to buy or refinance and revitalize manufactured homes,” Todman said.

“This is just one of many ways HUD is empowering residents, industry leaders, and governments to expand access to innovative, affordable housing solutions, particularly in rural communities.”

Eligibility and Impact

Starting today, various mission-focused entities such as resident-owned communities, cooperatives, non-profit entities, state and local governments, community development financing institutions, and Indian Tribes can access this financing.

The goal is to prevent the acquisition of these communities by private equity funds, which have been criticized for imposing unaffordable rent increases and neglecting community infrastructure. Instead, the program supports entities committed to maintaining affordable rents and improving community resources.

This initiative is estimated to benefit more than 5,000 individuals and families over the next five years. By leveraging FHA’s Multifamily 223(f) program, previously ineligible manufactured home communities and cooperatives can now secure permanent mortgage financing.

This approach aligns with HUD’s broader mission to provide sustainable and affordable housing options, building on their success with other programs like the HUD-VASH initiative, which recently secured $78 million to combat veteran homelessness.

Commitment to Community Stability

“With this product, HUD aims to support resident-owned communities and other mission-focused owners who are committed to high-quality, affordable manufactured housing that is not at risk of exorbitant land rent increases that jeopardize the stability of their homes and futures,” stated Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner Julia Gordon.

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Multifamily Housing Programs Ethan Handelman emphasized the significance of the program’s launch.

“Today’s announcement is an important first step for a program that we hope will provide a meaningful path to both affordable manufactured home community creation and preservation. As we progress with the program implementation, we will continue to assess both its scope and entity eligibility.”

Manufactured Home Communities

HUD says the new Manufactured Home Community loan product is a crucial addition to HUD’s efforts to ensure affordable housing for all.

By providing accessible financing options, HUD not only preserves existing manufactured home communities but also fostering the development of new, affordable housing solutions.

This initiative complements other HUD programs, underscoring the agency’s commitment to addressing housing affordability and stability nationwide.