Emancipation Proclamation Revival

On January 1, 1863, as the nation approached its third year of a bloody Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, officially Proclamation 95 that was a presidential proclamation and executive order. The proclamation declared “that all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious states “are, and henceforward shall be free.”

Fast forward, on the afternoon of April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK), an American Christian minister, activist, and political philosopher who was the civil rights movement leader from 1955 until his assassination, was assassinated by James Earl Ray as he stood on the second-floor balcony of the Lorraine Motel.

From 1863, when slavery was officially abolished, till 1964 when the Civil Rights Movement achieved its goals with the Civil Rights Act of 1964: A Long Struggle for Freedom, the Black people in the United States were legally free but not socially. They were still subjected to social denigrating enslavement.

Emancipation Proclamation

The Emancipation Proclamation and the Black people’s all-around freedom is only 56 years old. Only two generations of American Black people have enjoyed total emancipation.

In 2024 Black and Jewish Unity is being shaped and is moving forward; a powerful coalition is paving the way for Justice and Equality, while envisaging the historical collaboration between the American Black and Jewish communities.

Jewish congregation leaders – Rabbis, Christian leaders and the Black community leaders diligently work for civil rights just as President Lincoln and MLK, did during their time.

Our minds often turn to the landmarks such as the March 7, 1965 march on Selma; the fight for civil rights, and the battles against redlining.

However, these events and relationships are too frequently frozen in time, tethered to past struggles all symbolized by the tragic assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Yet, marked by ongoing silent acts of justice that persist being unnoticed, the collaboration between the Black and Jewish communities has endured.

Black and Jewish Unity

Black and Jewish Unity, a coalition of faith leaders, lay leaders, international politicians, lawyers, teachers, and community activists, emerges as a contemporary force with a primary focus on combating hate crimes and discrimination.

Presently, Black and Jewish Unity founders’ efforts are focused on addressing the alarming rise in racially motivated hate crimes, prejudice, and discrimination which Blacks within the U.S. face.

At the same time, Jews, constituting 2% of the population, are experiencing 67% of ethnic and religious hate crimes, with a surge of 400% since October 7th, 2023, the atrocious Hamas attack on Israel.

Internationally, Black and Jewish Unity is committed to dismantling the dehumanization of Blacks and Jews of all skin colors, who are subjected to discrimination, oppression, murder, and enslavement.

Leveraging social media, billboards, ad campaigns and educational seminars, the coalition engages in educating and raising awareness on sensitive topics, from the Arab slave trade in Africa to the silent genocide of Africa’s Jews and Christians.

Despite facing harassment, intimidation and death threats, Black and Jewish Unity‘s advocates stand resolute in their resolve to combat hate, both on and off screen, from the halls of Congress to city streets.

The Coalition

Ted Hayes, a civil rights leader and Black and Jewish Unity activist, declares, “We will not rest until every man, woman, and child is free from dehumanization, captivity, and enslavement for the color of their skin, the faith in their hearts, or their identity.”

The coalition addresses many challenges, including the plight of some 100 hostage-Jews who are still held in captivity in Gaza; the second-class status endured by hundreds of thousands in Arab lands, and the silent genocide of Jews and Christians in Africa and the Middle East, as well as forced conversion.

In the realm of engagement, where the spotlight often skews towards sensationalism, Black and Jewish Unity quietly but resolutely holds its ground. Unfazed by the ebb and flow of media attention, this coalition remains unwavering in its dedication to shaping the narrative surrounding Black and Jewish solidarity.

Through their diligent efforts, they refuse to yield to external pressures that dictate whose lives are deemed worthy of supporting. Their social media presence serves as a shield against the onslaught of racism and antisemitism, standing as a beacon of resilience in the face of adversity.

Nonetheless, their impact transcends the digital realm. Black and Jewish Unity is deeply entrenched in community empowerment initiatives, orchestrating diverse and interfaith Friday night Shabbat dinners that foster connections across cultural divides.

Their commitment extends to tangible action, evidenced by their efforts in collecting and redistributing food to marginalized communities. Moreover, they actively contribute to White House initiatives aimed at addressing the disproportionate impact of homelessness on Black America.

Solidarity

In a stirring display of solidarity, Black and Jewish collective activists, alongside revered figures such as the producer of Motown, Mikey Stevenson, and the esteemed Reverend Cecil L. “Chip” Murray, are spearheading a new wave of advocacy.

Together with Justiceville and the Love is Real movement, they are at the forefront of the battle against homelessness and advocating for the recognition of the Emancipation Proclamation as a Federal Holiday.

This innovative approach underscores their unwavering resolve to confront and rectify the social injustices that continue to plague our society.

Note: ‘Black and Jewish Unity‘ and ‘Love Israel Movement‘ are both registered as nonprofit 501c3 organizations.



