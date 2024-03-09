NYC Supports Affordable Housing With $50M for Minority Businesses

New York City’s affordable housing landscape is poised for an inclusive transformation with the introduction of a $50 million initiative aimed at empowering Minority Business Enterprises (MBE) developers.

Affordable Housing Announcement

Announced by Mayor Eric Adams, in collaboration with the New York City Housing Preservation Development (HPD) Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr., and New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC) President Eric Enderlin, the initiative seeks to dismantle historical financial barriers and catalyze the development of critically needed affordable housing.

The “New York City Minority Business Enterprise Guaranty Facility,” established in partnership with the Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs and the Community Preservation Corporation (CPC), is designed to mobilize up to $500 million in private construction lending for MBEs. This move aligns with Mayor Adams’ ongoing commitment to combat the housing crisis and echoes his calls for a comprehensive housing package from Albany.

“For too long, Minority Business Enterprises have been sidelined due to systemic barriers,” Mayor Adams said. “This initiative marks a significant stride towards a more equitable city, fostering housing, jobs, and opportunities for all.”

Addressing Disparities

The initiative is hailed as a critical step in addressing the disparities faced by minority-owned businesses in the construction sector, offering a more equitable path to capital and growth opportunities.

Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development, and Workforce spoke about the initiative’s ability to affect the housing market into the future. “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to addressing the deep-seated obstacles MBEs face, paving the way for a diverse and vibrant future for New York City’s housing market.”

The Guaranty Facility aims to provide MBE developers with the necessary backing to independently secure construction financing and engage in city-financed affordable housing projects. This effort is further supported by Goldman Sachs’ commitment through its One Million Black Women initiative, promising a significant injection of capital and resources to tackle the challenges minority developers face.

Severe Housing Shortage

As New York grapples with a severe housing shortage, this initiative is seen as a beacon of hope for not only fostering economic equity but also for catalyzing the creation of affordable homes across the city. The announcement has been met with acclaim from industry leaders and community advocates alike, heralding a new era of inclusivity and growth in the city’s development sector.

New York State Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar supports the Mayor’s initiative. She said, “This historic initiative stands as a testament to our city’s unwavering commitment to breaking down barriers and building a future where opportunity is accessible to all.”

Applications Open Winter 2024

As the initiative prepares to roll out, with applications expected to open in winter 2024, the promise of a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous New York City housing market seems closer than ever. This concerted effort underscores the city’s dedication to uplifting minority-owned businesses and addressing the critical need for affordable housing, setting a precedent for urban development across the nation.

New York City announces a $50 million initiative to support Minority Business Enterprises in developing affordable housing, aiming to leverage $500 million in construction lending. This marks a major step in tackling historical financial barriers and fostering a more equitable and diverse urban development landscape.

Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer noted that Minority Business Enterprises are critical drivers of affordable housing development across the five boroughs. She said, “This new initiative is a powerful way to combat our housing crisis while addressing the historical inequities and gaps in capital for MBE businesses.”