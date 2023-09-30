Filmmaker Vruir Tadevosian Travels to Armenia

Filmmaker Vruir Tadevosian Bravely Travels to Armenia, after news of the escalation there, to be with his family, and document the situation.

The Armenian National Committee of America Western Region (ANCA Western Region) hosted September 14 in Hollywood, California, the red-carpet screening of “The Tales of the Blue Sky,” by Vruir Tadevosian. The documentary is a powerful film depicting the experiences of Armenian Children during the 2020 Artsakh Conflict, most of whom were; according to Mr. Tadevosian, “recently under Azerbaijan’s 260 day plus illegal blockade of Artsakh that left 30,000 Armenian children at risk for lack of food, shelter, and safety.” The screening followed with a Q&A session with Mr. Tadevosian and other experts, who voiced concerns that an invasion by Azerbaijan could break out at any moment. Mr. Tadevosian states that “Shockingly, those fears came true earlier this week.”

Bravely, Vruir Tadevosian immediately traveled to the area after news that the escalated conflict began, to be with his family, document the situation, and try to help others. Hollywood Sentinel interviewed the filmmaker shortly before he traveled to Armenia this week. An excerpt of that interview is as follows.

Hollywood Sentinel: For those that don’t know about you, please tell us who you are and what you do.

Vruir: I am an international journalist from Armenia, currently based in Los Angeles. My most impactful experiences in this regard have taken place in Europe. I have worked closely with prominent media organizations including RNTC (Radio Netherlands Training Center in 2015) and non-governmental organizations, conducting research on topics such as freedom of speech and democracy.

Since 2015, I have been an elected Free Media Ambassador to Armenia by EYP (European Youth Press) for my critical role in Armenian’s largest media outlets such as Public TV and Radio Company of Armenia. I have been a member of the International Federation of Journalists since 2013, and I am also an authorized member of the Eurasian Academy of Television and Radio.

With extensive work experience and a solid foundation of scientific studies, the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University in Armenia invited me to deliver a lecture on journalism and modern media management. That was back in 2015, and it significantly influenced my professional trajectory by enabling me to educate and mentor hundreds of students. I was the youngest lecturer. Over the span of multiple years, I embarked on a captivating intellectual and scientific journey with my students. It brings me great pride to witness their accomplishments and successes in their endeavors.

Currently I am based in Los Angeles working as a leading TV Host/News Anchor at LA based Horizon Armenian TV, which is the longest running Armenian media network here in the U.S.

Hollywood Sentinel: Why do you think wars begin overall in general? How can they end?

Vruir: You know, I posed this very question to the characters in my film “The Tales of the Blue Sky,” using these very words. The characters are children, not well-versed in the complexities of wars, yet a ten-year-old boy delivered a profoundly moving response. He said, “I may not know the reasons, but I wish no mother would ever be left without her child… ”

The pain of war differs for the family of a simple, ordinary child, dwelling in a distant, quiet village, distinct from that felt by those seated in the offices of the United Nations. This question doesn’t yield a straightforward answer. Wars, regardless of the outcome, culminate in tragedy for all parties involved.

I, too, endured the loss of my childhood due to a prolonged war. Today, I am dedicated to a singular mission: extending assistance to those who, three decades later, continue to grapple with the same struggles and losses I faced. My aim is to offer support to those enduring the aftermath of conflict, hoping to alleviate the hardship they experience, and contribute to a world that has seen enough suffering.

For interviews with Vruir or clips of his film, contact: 310-226-7176

Vruir Tadevosian contact information:

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm14701491/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vruirtadevosian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vruirtadevosian.tv/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyqLuSgQSlYp9ZdpYPD5ozw

NewsBlaze Editor’s Notes: Artsak is the Armenian name for the Nagorno-Karabakh region, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

The reason Azerbaijan added roadblocks on the Lachin Road is that Armenia was illegally transporting weapons, landmines, and soldiers into Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian separatists there laid new landmines in Azerbaijani territory. In the most recent detonations, two Azerbaijani civilians and four Azerbaijani police died. Immediately after that, Azerbaijan carried out what they called “an anti-terror operation” that aimed to neutralize the military separatists. They said during that operation they found more landmines that were recently planted by Armenian forces.