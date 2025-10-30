Menu
Manor Texas City Hall, photo: Larry D. Moore, CC BY 4.0
Manor Texas City Hall photo: Larry D. Moore, CC BY 4.0, Link
3 min.Read

Videos and Filings Spotlight Manor Parks Projects; Transcripts Enter Case Record

Alan Gray
By Alan Gray

Manor Parks: Proposals, Spending, and What Residents Can Expect at Timmermann Park

Manor parks are back in focus as residents push for small, low-cost amenities and the city weighs bigger projects at Timmermann Park. The dispute centers on bocce courts, park spending priorities, and a resident-backed plan for a nine-hole disc golf course.

Where Is Manor and Why It Matters

Manor sits in eastern Travis County, about 12 miles northeast of downtown Austin along U.S. 290. The city’s estimated population in 2024 was roughly 21,500, reflecting rapid growth and rising demand for parks and recreation options.

Timmermann Park: Current Status

Timmermann Park is a city facility at 400 W. Parsons Street, near the Oak Alley/Parsons–Lexington area, used for city events and youth activities. The city’s engagement portal lists “Timmermann Park Recreational Amenities” among projects under discussion.

Resident-proposed Disc Golf Course

In 2024, local resident Robert Battaile and Mint Discs owner Zach Jansen walked a proposed nine-hole layout on the south side of Timmermann Park, describing hole lengths, safety orientation away from pedestrian paths, and a plan to finish where play begins near the bocce courts. They said all holes would be par-3, and noted an offer to donate nine baskets and provide low-cost signage.

Bocce Courts and Safety Claims

Battaile disputes the city’s designation of the bocce improvements as a “public health and safety hazard,” pointing to wheelchair-access doors, ball holders, and movable back walls he says were added under a licensing agreement and insurance coverage. He also describes months-long lockouts that affected seniors and Special Olympics players. These are his assertions in filings and video transcripts lodged with the court in case D-1-GN-25-000719.

What The Filings Say About Park Money

Battaile’s appendix reproduces portions of Ordinance No. 714 describing park-land dedication and development fees—$50,000 per acre in-lieu park-land fee benchmarks and unit-based development fees—used to fund amenities. Those excerpts are presented as exhibits within his filing.

Why This Is Relevant to Manor Residents

Parks are among the few city services residents use weekly. Low-cost amenities such as bocce, disc golf, benches, shade and wayfinding can spread activity across neighborhoods faster than a single high-ticket feature. That basic policy debate—one splash-pad vs. many smaller items—sits at the core of the Timmermann Park conversation, as reflected in Battaile’s comments and filings.

Disc Golf Course in Manor parks, TX, NewsBlaze screenshot from Robert Battaile video
Disc Golf Course for Manor TX, NewsBlaze screenshot from Robert Battaile video

Where The Complaints Are Filed

Battaile’s underlying trial cause is in the 459th District Court of Travis County (D-1-GN-25-000719). His related appellate filing in the 15th Court of Appeals seeks mandamus relief tied to that cause number. (Mandamus is explained in the companion legal piece.)

What’s Next

NewsBlaze will request documents and clarifications from the City of Manor about park fees held, project timelines for Timmermann Park amenities, and any written safety determinations regarding the bocce area. We’ll add the city’s responses in full.

Manor Parks Documented

Two videos supplied by Robert Edward Battaile document local park facilities and a disc golf proposal. A transcript shows a bocce-court walkthrough and commentary on park spending and safety. A second transcript outlines a nine-hole disc golf layout with a local business pledging baskets and sign work.

Separate filings place these park items in the larger dispute that also involves election-related claims. Allegations in those filings remain unproven unless supported by records or orders.

What This Means for Readers: Transcripts are party-supplied materials. They show what speakers said and what the videos depict. They are not court findings unless a court adopts them.

NewsBlaze has requested for the current status of the disc golf proposal at Timmermann Park, any procurement steps, and council actions. We will add confirmations or documents to this Manor parks report when they arrive.

Popular Categories

