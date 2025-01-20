Trump Begins Presidency as Crypto Billionaire Amid Surge in Digital Token Values

The Trump family’s newly launched cryptocurrency or digital tokens have skyrocketed in value, buoyed by a broader rally in crypto markets and strong investor interest.

The tokens, branded as $Trump and $Melania, debuted over the weekend and have already exceeded $10 billion in paper value. This surge coincided with Bitcoin reaching an all-time high of over $109,000 on Monday. Robinhood, the trading platform that contributed to Mr. Trump’s inauguration fund, added $Trump to its platform on Monday, further boosting its visibility.

Memecoins like $Trump are typically tied to online culture or celebrity personas, and their availability on major trading platforms is rare. Trump affiliates control the majority of the tokens, which are set to be released gradually over the coming years.

Before the token launch, Forbes estimated Mr. Trump’s net worth at $6.7 billion, largely attributed to his ownership of Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social. The rapid rise in token value has raised questions about the potential for new conflicts of interest as Mr. Trump assumes the presidency. Ethics watchdogs warn that the tokens could offer a channel for businesses and traders to seek influence with the administration.

A former crypto skeptic, Mr. Trump has embraced the digital asset industry in recent years. He pledged to establish the United States as a global hub for cryptocurrency, a vision supported by the creation of World Liberty Financial, a crypto-focused venture he co-founded with his sons. Several advocates for lighter crypto regulation have also been appointed to key roles in his administration.

Crypto markets have rallied significantly since Mr. Trump’s electoral victory, with Bitcoin leading the charge. The interplay between the administration’s crypto-friendly stance and the broader market enthusiasm continues to draw global attention.

Trump’s Inauguration Sparks Crypto Boom and Market Turbulence, Dollar Weakens Amid Policy Uncertainty

The inauguration of President Donald Trump marked not only his return to the White House but also the surge of the Trump family’s cryptocurrency tokens, which have soared in value. At the same time, the U.S. dollar experienced its sharpest one-day decline since August, as investors reacted to the administration’s vague trade policy statements and mixed signals on tariffs.

Trump’s Cryptocurrency Windfall

The $Trump and $Melania tokens, launched over the weekend, reached a combined paper value exceeding $10 billion after trading platforms like Robinhood began offering them. This surge coincided with Bitcoin hitting a record $109,000, fueling broader excitement in the crypto market. However, ethics experts have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest as Mr. Trump begins his term with substantial holdings in digital assets.

Mr. Trump’s pivot to cryptocurrency reflects his evolving stance. Once a skeptic, he now champions the sector, pledging to make the U.S. a global leader in crypto innovation. His administration has also appointed crypto-friendly advisors and floated ideas for regulatory reform, which could further galvanize the sector.

Dollar Takes a Hit on Trade Policy Ambiguity

Meanwhile, the dollar index dropped nearly 1%, with the euro, sterling, and Mexican peso all gaining ground. Investors were reacting to Mr. Trump’s inaugural promise to “tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens” but noted the lack of immediate action. Analysts like James Nelligan from JPMorgan suggested that the absence of swift tariff implementation was a “short-term disappointment” for the dollar.

Despite the decline, some experts believe that more aggressive trade measures could be introduced after federal reviews of key relationships with countries like China, Canada, and Mexico. Markets had already been anticipating inflationary pressures from potential tariffs, which could influence Federal Reserve interest rate decisions in the months ahead.

Broader Market Impacts

Oil prices declined after Mr. Trump declared an “energy emergency,” proposing to open federal land for oil exploration. Brent crude fell 0.9% to $80.03 per barrel, while WTI dropped 1.7% to $76.58 per barrel. In contrast, European equity markets closed slightly higher, with London’s FTSE 100 reaching a record high, buoyed by optimism about global economic prospects.

Currency market volatility is expected to persist as the administration’s trade policies and crypto initiatives unfold. Chris Turner of ING remarked, “The one thing the [currency] market had expected was more volatility. And we’re certainly seeing that.”

As Mr. Trump begins his presidency, the interplay of crypto market dynamics, trade policy, and broader economic strategies is set to shape global markets, creating both opportunities and challenges for investors.