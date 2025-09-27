Menu
PAXMINING Launches Dogecoin Cloud Mining in Wake of US GENIUS Act

By Anne Lawson

Regulatory clarity is reshaping the cryptocurrency industry, and platforms are moving quickly to capitalize. In response to the recent passage of the US GENIUS Act, fintech company PAXMINING announced the launch of its new Dogecoin (DOGE) Cloud Mining Plan, designed to make participation in digital asset mining easier for everyday investors.

Cloud mining removes the need for individuals to buy or maintain hardware, pay large electricity bills, or manage the technical complexity of traditional mining. Instead, users rent computing power from data centers operated by providers such as PAXMINING, with earnings distributed daily.

A Changing Landscape

The GENIUS Act, which lays out a clearer compliance framework for crypto-related businesses in the United States, has boosted confidence in the sector. Industry observers say the law is accelerating institutional engagement and making space for mainstream adoption.

PAXMINING positions its DOGE plan as a lower-barrier entry point into crypto asset management. The platform emphasizes three features: regulatory alignment, simplicity, and profitability.

Platform Approach

The company says all operations are designed to comply with international standards and that funds are secured with cold wallet storage. Earnings are credited daily, with users able to withdraw or reinvest depending on their strategy.

“Seizing the opportunity created by the GENIUS Act, we are launching the DOGE Cloud Mining Plan to provide the public with a secure and compliant path into blockchain participation,” said John Smith, CEO of PAXMINING.

The company notes that it runs professional mining facilities with optimized energy contracts and around-the-clock technical support, aiming to keep costs low while providing transparency through real-time dashboards.

Wider Context

Cloud mining has grown rapidly in 2025 as a way for retail investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies without relying solely on price speculation. The model allows holders of DOGE, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other assets to generate steady returns at a time when market volatility often limits short-term gains.

PAXMINING argues that Dogecoin’s community-driven profile, combined with regulatory certainty and professionalized mining infrastructure, gives its offering unique appeal.

Looking Ahead

With the DOGE plan now open, PAXMINING is inviting users worldwide to join the platform and explore what it calls a “mainstream, compliant” path to digital asset income.

More information is available at paxmining.com

Email: info@paxmining.com

