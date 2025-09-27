Menu
1 min.Read

SWL Miner Targets XRP Holders With New Cloud Mining Platform

By Anne Lawson

Cloud mining platform SWL Miner is promoting a model designed to help XRP investors generate daily income by converting idle tokens into Bitcoin (BTC) mining contracts. The move comes as XRP stabilises above $3 following its U.S. courtroom victory earlier this year.

The company, founded in 2017 and based in East Yorkshire, UK, operates renewable-energy mining farms and says it delivers fixed, USD-denominated daily payouts. By removing the need for hardware, electricity, or technical expertise, SWL Miner is positioning itself as an accessible alternative to traditional mining.

How The Model Works

Instead of running mining rigs, users fund contracts through XRP, BTC, ETH, or stablecoins. All deposits are converted to USD to minimise volatility. Daily profits are distributed automatically and, according to the company, can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

Sample packages range from $100 entry-level trials to $50,000 long-term contracts, with claimed returns reaching hundreds of dollars per day.

Features Promoted by SWL Miner

  • No mining hardware or energy costs for users
  • FCA registration in the UK, with AML/KYC compliance
  • Multisig cold wallet storage and bank-grade encryption
  • iOS and Android apps for monitoring balances and withdrawals
  • Data centres powered by hydro, wind, and geothermal sources

SWL Miner also highlights referral incentives and compounding strategies, which it says allow investors to scale daily returns by reinvesting rewards.

Industry Context

Analysts note that cloud mining has re-emerged as a side-income model, particularly during periods of inflation and labour market strain. By linking payouts to USD values, providers aim to reduce exposure to price swings in cryptocurrencies such as XRP and Bitcoin.

While cloud mining remains controversial due to inconsistent track records across the sector, firms emphasising transparency and regulatory compliance are seeking to attract both retail and institutional participants.

The Bottom Line

SWL Miner is promoting its platform as a way for XRP holders to earn stable returns without selling their tokens. Whether it proves sustainable will depend on long-term performance and investor adoption, but the pitch underscores a broader trend: cryptocurrency mining packaged as a mainstream, mobile-first financial service.

For more information, visit swlminer.com

Download the SWL Miner App (iOS/Android)

Media contact: info@swlminer.com

