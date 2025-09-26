Menu
fleet mining
Fleet Mining
Finance
2 min.Read

Fleet Mining Launches XRP Cloud Mining to Power Bitcoin Mining

Anne Lawson
By Anne Lawson

Fleet Mining has launched an XRP cloud mining solution that allows investors to use XRP holdings to power Bitcoin mining, combining the liquidity of XRP with the scarcity of BTC. The company describes the approach as a new way for digital asset holders to generate daily income while diversifying risk.

A Different Approach to Mining

Unlike Bitcoin, XRP is not mined but maintained through network consensus. Fleet Mining’s model allows users to commit XRP, which in turn activates BTC mining machines on the company’s farms. The company says this gives XRP holders a way to benefit from Bitcoin mining without selling their existing assets.

“Investors can continue holding XRP while simultaneously earning daily returns from Bitcoin mining,” Fleet Mining said in its announcement. “This effectively opens a new channel for passive income.”

How It Works

The platform requires no mining hardware or technical knowledge. Users register through the Fleet Mining website, choose a plan, and allocate XRP toward computing power. Once activated, the BTC miners operate automatically, with earnings calculated and distributed daily. Profits can be withdrawn or reinvested.

Fleet Mining offers several packages, with flexibility depending on investment goals. The company says new users can also receive a bonus ranging from $15 to $100 when registering.

Features and Benefits

According to Fleet Mining, the service is designed with low entry barriers and transparency in mind. Features include:

  • Automatic operations: BTC mining begins once a plan is confirmed, with no user-side maintenance required.
  • Real-time tracking: Investors can monitor computing power and daily profit reports through the platform.
  • Professional operations: Fleet Mining operates mining farms in multiple countries, equipped with advanced cooling and power systems.
  • Dual-currency opportunity: Investors retain XRP while gaining exposure to BTC mining.
  • Compliance and security: The company says it uses global best practices to secure funds and ensure transparent settlement.

Positioning in a Volatile Market

The launch comes as cryptocurrency markets remain volatile and investors increasingly seek stable returns outside of short-term trading. Fleet Mining argues its approach offers a more predictable stream of income by linking the value of XRP to BTC’s mining economy.

“Cloud mining has always been about lowering barriers and simplifying participation,” the company said. “By connecting XRP to BTC mining, we believe we’ve added a new dimension of value for holders who want stability without exiting their positions.”

Outlook

Analysts note that products offering hybrid exposure — using one cryptocurrency to access another’s yield or mining capacity — reflect the growing demand for flexible digital asset management. For XRP holders, the appeal lies in the chance to generate daily payouts while retaining exposure to long-term price movements.

Fleet Mining presents its model as a bridge between two of the most widely traded digital assets. Whether it becomes a mainstream approach will depend on adoption and continued confidence in the stability of cloud mining operations.

For more information, visit fleetmining.com

