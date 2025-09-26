Menu
Search
Subscribe
opto miner xrp powered cloud mining contracts. ai image via NewsBlaze.
OPTO Miner XRP-powered cloud mining contracts. ai image via NewsBlaze.
Finance
1 min.Read

OPTO Miner Launches XRP-Powered Cloud Mining Contracts

Anne Lawson
By Anne Lawson

OPTO Miner, a UK-registered blockchain computing service, has introduced new contracts that allow investors to activate Bitcoin mining directly with XRP deposits. The company says the launch provides a lower-barrier entry into mining while enabling holders to retain their XRP assets.

XRP as a Mining Gateway

XRP, unlike Bitcoin, is not mined but validated through a network consensus process. OPTO Miner’s new service lets users allocate XRP to power Bitcoin mining equipment, creating what the company describes as a “dual-benefit model.” Investors maintain exposure to XRP while receiving daily payouts from BTC mining.

“XRP holders no longer need to sell their assets to participate in mining,” OPTO Miner said in its announcement. “They can activate contracts with their existing XRP and generate returns through Bitcoin operations.”

How It Works

Investors register through OPTO Miner’s website, choose a mining contract, and allocate XRP deposits. Once activated, mining runs automatically and earnings are distributed daily. At the end of the contract, initial deposits are returned, according to the company. Plans range from entry-level packages of $100 to larger institutional-scale contracts.

Renewable Energy and Global Presence

The company highlights the use of renewable energy to power its mining operations, with facilities located in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Argentina, and Germany. OPTO Miner says its sites draw on solar, hydroelectric, and wind resources to improve sustainability.

Compliance and Security

OPTO Miner emphasizes its registration and legal operation in the UK, presenting compliance as a key differentiator from other cloud mining services. Features include transparent settlement, daily profit reporting, and support for multiple cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, USDC, USDT, and XRP.

OPTO Miner Market Context

The launch comes as XRP gains greater visibility in global finance, with institutions exploring tokenized assets and stablecoins. OPTO Miner positions its contracts as a way to extend the utility of XRP beyond payments, offering holders additional avenues for yield.

For more information, visit optominer.com, or contact info@optominer.com

Visit the website to Download the App.

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

0
Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

0
Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

0
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

0
World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

0
A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

Finance

Fleet Mining Launches XRP Cloud Mining to Power Bitcoin Mining

0
Fleet Mining has launched an XRP cloud mining solution...
Health

Multi-Disease Elimination Approach in Action When Services Go Closer to the Communities

0
It is easy to see the Multi-Disease Elimination approach in action when services go closer to the communities they serve.
Finance

CryptoMiningFirm Promotes AI-Driven Cloud Mining as Alternative to Traditional Income Models

0
CryptoMiningFirm promotes AI-driven cloud mining as a passive income model, but analysts stress risks, regulation, and long-term sustainability.
Finance

Cloud Wealth Factory: Okalio Mining Unleashes Stable Daily Returns on BTC, ETH, and XRP

0
With the rapid development of global digital assets, investors'...
Finance

FOR CRYPTO Launches BTC-Focused Cloud Mining With AI-Driven Optimization

0
One of the latest entrants is FOR CRYPTO, which has launched new Bitcoin-focused mining contracts that it says combine automation, multi-asset support and artificial intelligence.
Finance

Open Miner Launches “Zero-Entry” Cloud Mining for BTC, ETH, and DOGE Holders

0
Open Miner is one of the latest entrants, launching a "Zero-Entry" service. The platform allows Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) holders to start earning passive income.
Finance

SIX MINING Targets U.S. Investors With XRP-Based Cloud Mining Service

0
With XRP up 480% in 2025, SIX MINING promotes cloud contracts for daily payouts, though analysts urge caution on risks and sustainability.
Environment

Changing Seasons Make Timing Key for Siding Installation in Stillwater, MN

0
In the realm of home improvement, siding installation in...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsHealthPoliticsLatest Business
Previous article
Fleet Mining Launches XRP Cloud Mining to Power Bitcoin Mining

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

The latest

Fleet Mining Launches XRP Cloud Mining to Power Bitcoin Mining

Finance 0
Fleet Mining has launched an XRP cloud mining solution...

Multi-Disease Elimination Approach in Action When Services Go Closer to the Communities

Health 0
It is easy to see the Multi-Disease Elimination approach in action when services go closer to the communities they serve.

CryptoMiningFirm Promotes AI-Driven Cloud Mining as Alternative to Traditional Income Models

Finance 0
CryptoMiningFirm promotes AI-driven cloud mining as a passive income model, but analysts stress risks, regulation, and long-term sustainability.

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.