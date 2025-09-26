OPTO Miner Launches XRP-Powered Cloud Mining Contracts

OPTO Miner, a UK-registered blockchain computing service, has introduced new contracts that allow investors to activate Bitcoin mining directly with XRP deposits. The company says the launch provides a lower-barrier entry into mining while enabling holders to retain their XRP assets.

XRP as a Mining Gateway

XRP, unlike Bitcoin, is not mined but validated through a network consensus process. OPTO Miner’s new service lets users allocate XRP to power Bitcoin mining equipment, creating what the company describes as a “dual-benefit model.” Investors maintain exposure to XRP while receiving daily payouts from BTC mining.

“XRP holders no longer need to sell their assets to participate in mining,” OPTO Miner said in its announcement. “They can activate contracts with their existing XRP and generate returns through Bitcoin operations.”

How It Works

Investors register through OPTO Miner’s website, choose a mining contract, and allocate XRP deposits. Once activated, mining runs automatically and earnings are distributed daily. At the end of the contract, initial deposits are returned, according to the company. Plans range from entry-level packages of $100 to larger institutional-scale contracts.

Renewable Energy and Global Presence

The company highlights the use of renewable energy to power its mining operations, with facilities located in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Argentina, and Germany. OPTO Miner says its sites draw on solar, hydroelectric, and wind resources to improve sustainability.

Compliance and Security

OPTO Miner emphasizes its registration and legal operation in the UK, presenting compliance as a key differentiator from other cloud mining services. Features include transparent settlement, daily profit reporting, and support for multiple cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, USDC, USDT, and XRP.

OPTO Miner Market Context

The launch comes as XRP gains greater visibility in global finance, with institutions exploring tokenized assets and stablecoins. OPTO Miner positions its contracts as a way to extend the utility of XRP beyond payments, offering holders additional avenues for yield.

For more information, visit optominer.com, or contact info@optominer.com

Visit the website to Download the App.