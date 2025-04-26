Menu
Search
Subscribe
treasury secretary scott bessent imf and world bank
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks about IMF and World Bank, youtube screenshot
Finance
2 min.Read

Bessent Calls for Reforms to Restore Balance at IMF and World Bank

Sally Gray
By Sally Gray

IMF and World Bank In Focus

In a major speech, Treasury Secretary Bessent called for urgent reforms to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, warning that both institutions have strayed from their original missions.

Bessent said the institutions, created at the end of World War II during the Bretton Woods conference, were designed to stabilize the global economy by aligning national interests with international order. Today, he said, the global system faces “imbalance everywhere we look.”

“The IMF and World Bank have enduring value, but mission creep has knocked these institutions off course,” Bessent said. He urged reforms to ensure they serve their stakeholders, not the other way around.

Restoring Balance to Global Finance

Bessent outlined a plan to restore balance to the international financial system, stressing that the United States would lead but not act alone. “America First does not mean America alone,” he said. “It is a call for deeper collaboration and mutual respect among trade partners.”

He emphasized that President Trump’s administration aims to expand U.S. leadership at international institutions like the IMF and World Bank. Bessent said these reforms are critical to build stronger, safer economies worldwide.

Trade Imbalances Highlighted

Bessent pointed to persistent U.S. trade deficits as a sign of a broken system. He said previous administrations made faulty assumptions that foreign governments would implement policies to drive a balanced global economy.

Instead, he said, intentional policies by other countries hollowed out U.S. manufacturing and weakened critical supply chains. “The status quo of large and persistent imbalances is not sustainable,” he said.

He credited President Trump’s tariffs for encouraging more than 100 countries to open discussions on rebalancing global trade. “These countries have responded openly and positively,” Bessent said.

China’s Economic Model Under Scrutiny

Turning to China, Bessent said its growth model—relying heavily on manufacturing exports—is unsustainable and worsens global imbalances. “China’s economic system will continue to create serious imbalances with its trading partners if the status quo is allowed to continue,” he said.

He urged China to shift its economy toward domestic consumption to support global rebalancing efforts. “Everyone knows it needs to change,” Bessent said, offering U.S. support to help with the transition.

treasury secretary scott bessent imf and world bank
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks about IMF and World Bank, youtube screenshot

European Reforms Welcomed

Bessent also welcomed recent moves in Europe to stimulate demand and increase defense spending. He said stronger economic and security partnerships between the U.S. and its allies would help rebalance the global economy.

“Security partners are more likely to have compatible economies structured for mutually beneficial trade,” he said, adding that the Trump administration’s policies are showing results.

Refocusing Bretton Woods Institutions

Bessent criticized the IMF and World Bank for expanding into unfocused areas that dilute their effectiveness. He said the Trump administration would leverage U.S. leadership to push the institutions back to their core missions of financial stability and economic growth.

He called for greater accountability from the management and staff of the IMF and World Bank, saying real progress must be demonstrated.

“It is in our collective interest to refocus these institutions,” Bessent said, inviting international counterparts to work together toward these goals.

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

0
Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

0
Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

0
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

0
World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

0
A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

Movie Reviews

Whenever I’m Alone with You (2025)

0
The first thing Indie cinema makes you think of...
Israel

The Beginning Of South Africa’s Redemption?

0
Can a country’s delegation to Samaria redeem South Africa? By...
Technology

A Decade After Jeff Bezos Promised Us Delivery Drones, They Are Finally Here

0
In December 2013, Jeff Bezos unveiled a plan that captured...
National

Alerting Coachella Organizers To Kneecap Group Antisemitism

0
To: Coachella Organizers Coachella is an annual music and arts...
Politics

Republicans Pass New Law to Stop Liberal Judges’ Adverse Rulings Against Trump’s “Make America Great Again” Agenda

0
Federal judges issue activist-style injunctions in adverse rulings against the progress of Republicans and President Donald Trump.
Movie Reviews

Doğma Torpaq – ‘Motherland’, Azerbaijan’s History In Cinematic Epic

0
For movie goers: an Azerbaijani film production company premiered their new release: Doğma Torpaq, translates from the Azerbaijan language to "Motherland" (Native Land).
Digital Security

Why One Startup Believes Security Resilience Starts with Smarter Configurations

0
Organizations are expanding their digital infrastructures at an unexpected...
Finance

Australia’s Election – What Happens When Major Parties Abandon Fiscal Restraint

0
Australia’s major parties promise $105B in election spending. Minor parties may push a fragile Labor gov't leftward, harming economy further.

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsPoliticsHealthLatest Business
Previous article
The Beginning Of South Africa’s Redemption?
Next article
Whenever I’m Alone with You (2025)

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

The latest

Whenever I’m Alone with You (2025)

Movie Reviews 0
The first thing Indie cinema makes you think of...

The Beginning Of South Africa’s Redemption?

Israel 0
Can a country’s delegation to Samaria redeem South Africa? By...

A Decade After Jeff Bezos Promised Us Delivery Drones, They Are Finally Here

Technology 0
In December 2013, Jeff Bezos unveiled a plan that captured...

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.