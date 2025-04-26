Bessent Calls for Reforms to Restore Balance at IMF and World Bank

IMF and World Bank In Focus

In a major speech, Treasury Secretary Bessent called for urgent reforms to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, warning that both institutions have strayed from their original missions.

Bessent said the institutions, created at the end of World War II during the Bretton Woods conference, were designed to stabilize the global economy by aligning national interests with international order. Today, he said, the global system faces “imbalance everywhere we look.”

“The IMF and World Bank have enduring value, but mission creep has knocked these institutions off course,” Bessent said. He urged reforms to ensure they serve their stakeholders, not the other way around.

Restoring Balance to Global Finance

Bessent outlined a plan to restore balance to the international financial system, stressing that the United States would lead but not act alone. “America First does not mean America alone,” he said. “It is a call for deeper collaboration and mutual respect among trade partners.”

He emphasized that President Trump’s administration aims to expand U.S. leadership at international institutions like the IMF and World Bank. Bessent said these reforms are critical to build stronger, safer economies worldwide.

Trade Imbalances Highlighted

Bessent pointed to persistent U.S. trade deficits as a sign of a broken system. He said previous administrations made faulty assumptions that foreign governments would implement policies to drive a balanced global economy.

Instead, he said, intentional policies by other countries hollowed out U.S. manufacturing and weakened critical supply chains. “The status quo of large and persistent imbalances is not sustainable,” he said.

He credited President Trump’s tariffs for encouraging more than 100 countries to open discussions on rebalancing global trade. “These countries have responded openly and positively,” Bessent said.

China’s Economic Model Under Scrutiny

Turning to China, Bessent said its growth model—relying heavily on manufacturing exports—is unsustainable and worsens global imbalances. “China’s economic system will continue to create serious imbalances with its trading partners if the status quo is allowed to continue,” he said.

He urged China to shift its economy toward domestic consumption to support global rebalancing efforts. “Everyone knows it needs to change,” Bessent said, offering U.S. support to help with the transition.

European Reforms Welcomed

Bessent also welcomed recent moves in Europe to stimulate demand and increase defense spending. He said stronger economic and security partnerships between the U.S. and its allies would help rebalance the global economy.

“Security partners are more likely to have compatible economies structured for mutually beneficial trade,” he said, adding that the Trump administration’s policies are showing results.

Refocusing Bretton Woods Institutions

Bessent criticized the IMF and World Bank for expanding into unfocused areas that dilute their effectiveness. He said the Trump administration would leverage U.S. leadership to push the institutions back to their core missions of financial stability and economic growth.

He called for greater accountability from the management and staff of the IMF and World Bank, saying real progress must be demonstrated.

“It is in our collective interest to refocus these institutions,” Bessent said, inviting international counterparts to work together toward these goals.