Why Be One Call Away If No One is There for You?

The charade against Israel in the United Nations keeps on giving. This week the entire UN ganged up on Israel via ganging up on the United States.

First it was UN Security Council (UNSC) Egyptian-sponsored failed resolution to rescind President Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The US Ambassador Nikki Haley vetoed the resolution. Then it was the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) urgent anti-Jerusalem vote, a resolution introduced by extremely anti-Israel Turkey and war torn failing state Yemen, against Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Following the busy week, all to do with Israel, in the United Nations building, some thoughts come to mind. First, when one is working as a UN envoy, one operates in a snake pit. Second, these UN envoys are snakes in the grass.

It is sad to see the fecklessness of work the UN performs. It creates conflicts, not fixes them. There they never convened an emergency special session to discuss Syria or Burma or a myriad of other countries in real crisis. One should note that of the ten emergency special sessions convened over the history of the UN, seven were convened with the sole purpose of criticizing and hammering Israel.

When watching this video: Israel One Call Away, the UGLY face of the world makes Israel’s face prettier by the day.

Israel is one call away to come and help, even help all those foolish countries that vote against Israel in the UN and have the cheek, the Chutzpah to call Israel when no one else comes to help them, when help is so urgently needed.

Well, today it was a sad day for me, as a Jewess; it was a true slap in the face, from which the entire Jewish nation should feel the burning on its face. Country after country, without blinking an eye lid, was sentencing Israel to the fullest extent of the law, even when that law does not exist or is simply a hoax.

It was an urgent call to an assembly, as if the sky was about to fall.

The draft resolution urged the US to withdraw its decision that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, but US envoy Nikki Haley said that no UN vote would stop her country from moving its embassy to Jerusalem. What a dignified person Mrs. Haley is, and she speaks for President Trump.

So let us look at who is who and what is what in the halls of the immoral cesspool of the United Nations building.

Recently, Netanyahu fell in love with India. Narendra Modi, the current Prime Minister of India, visited Israel and the romance between the Indian PM and the Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, was on display broadly. And while Netanyahu is soon to visit India, what did India do today? India was among the 128 members of the 193-member of the United Nations General Assembly that voted ‘Yay,’ in favor of the resolution calling on the United States to withdraw its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Is this the kind of mutual friendship one can rely on? Not really! Shouldn’t India, at least, have abstained?

Then, there are 57 united Muslim nation-state members in the OIC (The Organization of Islamic Cooperation), a UN voting bloc. Each country in this bloc, to one degree or another, is hostile to Israel. All these 57 countries voted against the USA’s decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, an indisputable fact that did not need this belated acknowledgment.

But let’s say it did need this acknowledgment. While the distorted and poisoned mentality of the Arabs is well reflected in the young interviewer’s questions, Abdullah Al-Hadlaq, a Kuwaiti Writer, stated in an interview, on a local TV station, telling the world facts none of the OIC members want to hear or admit: Israel is a legitimate state, not an occupier of [Muslim] land.

Time to Take Real Action

Subsequent to this clarity of Anti-Israel bias parade and the disrespect the UN member states exposed toward the USA, while many of them receive USA aid in one form or another, the US Congress went to work. Several Republican lawmakers – Reps. Peter Roskam, Lee Zeldin, Kevin Cramer, Ron DeSantis and Jeff Duncan – led by Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado, submitted a House resolution that expressed “strong disapproval” of the UN General Assembly vote.

Into this resolution the Representatives incorporated measures calling on “the President to direct the Secretary of State to submit to Congress a report on the status of United States assistance provided to countries that voted ‘Yay,’ in favor” at the UN today.

In their statement the Congressmen said. “It is also an attack on America’s right as a sovereign nation to place our embassies where we choose, and to recognize the reality of capital cities around the world. American generosity will not be taken advantage of and our friendship will not be taken for granted.”

What action will President Trump take against the countries that did not approve of his official recognition of Jerusalem, is yet to be clear or to be seen. Let us hope it will be an awakening one.

What Israel will do is clear; she must keep on defending her sovereignty, as she should, in the halls of the biased United Nations. But I sincerely hope, with much greater vigorous determination, while putting her fair-weather friends on notice.

Oh yes, and we all need to recognize that there a few countries that respect Israel’s sovereignty and have a moral compass and to them we should say thank you. Thank you to Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and Togo for having stood by the United States and Israel today.