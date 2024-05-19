Biden Administration’s Rafah, Gaza Conundrum

The Biden Administration does not want Israel to remove the threat of Hamas terrorism either from Rafah or the equation of the Jewish state’s survival.

For cynical political reasons and the Democrat progressive agenda, the Biden Administration wanted to bring about the end of the war without the elimination of Hamas. To achieve that, they invented horror scenarios in the discussions regarding the evacuation of the Rafah population. That is not how an ally should behave.

Rafah, Hamas Stronghold

Rafah, the most southern town in Gaza, located on the border with Egypt, is the last stronghold of Hamas. Israel will obliterate the stronhold in order to remove the Hamas terror threat.

The US Administration strongly objected to Israel’s planned military operation in Gaza to dismantle the last 4 Hamas battalions located there. The IDF also hoped to find some of the remaining Israeli hostages there. The US objection to Israel’s military operation was predicated on the false premise that many Hamas-supporting-civilians would be killed.

This position shows that the US couldn’t care less about Israel’s fate, or about Jews being murdered again and again. Nor do they care about the threat that Hamas expressed that it will repeat and perpetrate more murderous events like October 7, 2023.

According to the Biden administration’s claim, removing the civilians from Rafah would take seven months. However, Israel’s IDF (Israel Defense Forces) emptied Rafah of civilians in a few days. This is the same speed that the US used in Iraq.

The main topic of first the part of the month of May 2024, was Rafah being emptied of its population. And thus the US pressured Israel by threatening to withhold arms supplies needed for a successful military operation. This weak excuse underpinned the US threat.

Rafah is Empty

However and according to Arab media reports – Rafah is already empty of inhabitants.

An empty Rafah is what Egypt worries the most about!

UNRWA Recants Number of Civilian Dead

UNRWA has also updated its report on the number of civilians killed during the war’s last seven months. Initially the UN numbers were inflated which caused the world to scream in protest rallies, “genocide.”

They said Israel was perpetrating genocide in Gaza. We knew that was not true. Now they have admitted it was a lie.

With the new “official” numbers shrunk significantly, the ratio of civilians to Hamas fighters killed in battle is unprecedentedly low. The numbers of civilian deaths is lower than what the US did in any of its wars. This confirms that the IDF conduct in a war, avoiding killing civilians is by far the lowest among all the world’s armies.

It was estimated that 100-200 thousand civilians already left Rafah before the beginning of the IDF military maneuvers.

At the time of writing, since the IDF entry to Rafah during the first week of the month of May, 450,000 people had left Rafah and the number continued to grow.

If those numbers were right, at least 600,000 residents already left Rafah!

Additionally, according to satellite photos, the assessments of Arabs, and videos and photos taken on the ground all leave no doubt, the IDF managed to quickly empty most of Rafah.

The Biden administration said that it would give Israel the green light to conduct a full operation and occupation of Rafah if more than half of the people – calculated by the US to be 800 thousand – were evacuated.

However, even a child in 3rd grade can gauge that with all the people already gathered in camps the north of Gaza, in camps in the centre of the Strip and the Khan Yunis area, there is no way there were 1.5 million people in Rafah, as the US claimed.

The number is much less, perhaps all together one million, and more conservatively calculated, 800,000, including the residents of Rafah.

The UN, the US and the media previously accepted the inflated numbers of Gaza residents given to them by Hamas.

Hamas said there were 1.5-1.8 million residents. That was not true.

The Americans conveniently told falsehoods about a humanitarian disaster in Gaza; about the lengthy period it would take to evacuate the people from Rafah and about the lack of infrastructure to receive them.

What turned out in the end? Within a week, more than half a million people, men, women and children, left Rafah in an orderly manner.

There is no doubt now that the Biden Administration simply does not want Israel to eliminate Hamas. This means that Biden is pro-Hamas and has no issue that Jews could experience more gruesome events like October 7. Hamas has already promised it would perpetuate those acts, should it have the opportunity.

Israel is now fully deploying forces into Rafah. The city is empty; there are almost no people there. It is a ghost town other than being a Hamas hornet’s nest.

The IDF troops entered Salah Eddin Street in eastern Rafah from the crossing facility, moving into the al-Brazil, al-Salam and al-Jeneina neighborhoods. Progress is much faster than expected, even by the IDF.

As of Tuesday, May 14, 2024, Israeli tanks began pushing further west into Rafah encountering clashes with Hamas fighters. The last remaining battalions of Hamas are being destroyed as of this writing.

Big Lie: Underground Egypt-Gaza Corridor

The next step will be the uncovering of Hamas’ massive underground tunnel systems, extending under the border into Egypt through which Hamas received the deliveries of arms under the “blind” eyes of the Egyptians.

It can now be seen that Egypt constantly violated its peace treaty with Israel by allowing the smuggling of arms, explosives and other materials Hamas used to build its lethal arms cache. So it was a lie that for the past few years, Israel prevented supplies getting into Gaza.

Israel will complete its war goals: eliminating Hamas rule and military power; releasing all the hostages, the living and the dead who will be given the honorable burial they deserve; and reestablishing its deterrence and giving security to its southern region residents.