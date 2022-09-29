The Nation of Israel – Where Are You?

In 1917, 105 years ago, (it is 2022 now) Professor Chaim Weizmann, the great Zionist leader and later President of the State and Nation of Israel, reached the greatest political achievement for the Jewish people up to that time: the Balfour Declaration.

Nation of Israel

At the end of the First World War and the liberation of the Land of Israel from the occupation of the Ottoman Empire, the British Mandate in the Land of Israel was established, which was intended to realize the Balfour Declaration, that is, to establish a national home for the Jewish people in the land of Israel, that is, a sovereign Jewish state.

It was an unprecedented hour of desire for the Jewish people. It was possible to expect the Jewish people to pick up their sticks and knapsacks and immigrate, en masse, to the Land of Israel. But it didn’t happen!

Three years after the Balfour Declaration, the disappointed and frustrated Chaim Weizmann came out with his desperate cry: “Am Yisrael – Where Are You?”

The biblical Joshua ben-Nun led the people of Israel to populate most of the Promised Land. It turned out that even then the Israelites did not immediately rush toward the possibility of settling the land. The same indolence, the same disastrous phlegmatic approach, like the one that shocked Weizmann, was manifested even then.

And Joshua said to the children of Israel: How long are you willing to hesitate to come and possess the land which God, the God of your fathers, gave you? ~ Joshua 18:3

Even then the cry was heard, the people of Israel – where are you?

After the Balfour Declaration and at the end of the First World War, the outgrowth of the Paris Peace Conference, the San Remo Conference was convened. It was an international meeting of the Allied Supreme Council after the First World War, held at the Villa Devachan, in San Remo, Italy, between April 19 and 26 1920.

The San Remo Resolution of the League of Nations, adopted on April 25, 1920, determined the allocation of Class ‘A’ League of Nations mandates for the administration of three, then undefined territories in the Middle East of the defeated Ottoman Power: “Palestine,” “Syria” and “Mesopotamia.”

The borders of the three territories “will be determined [at a later date] by the Principal Allied Powers,” which left the status of outlying areas such as Zor and Transjordan uncertain.

Today, many of the Jews of the State of Israel lack a Zionist character, lack a backbone and are being dragged along in the wrong direction by a political trend. Many residents of Israel are not people of pioneering settlement, supporting an impractical political Zionism. The law replaces the values on which the state was built and evil-hearted lawyers, of the justice department, undermine these values.

Mistake after mistake was made by the State of Israel in connection with the preservation of the territory of the land of Israel that was assigned as the borders of the state by the Allied Supreme Council in San Remo.

The Land of Israel continues to be built by decrees and the decrees come from the Jewish people. The people of Israel are against themselves. Offense drags another offense.

The poet Natan Alterman saw the erosion of Israel in his position. In his poem “The Devil Said” Alterman wrote:

“Then the devil said: How can I face this besieged man?

With him the courage and the skill of the deed and weapons of war and resourcefulness and advice to him.

And he said: I will not take away his strength, nor will I put a restraint and a switch, and will not bring a weakness within him, nor will I slack his hands as before; I will only do this: I will darken his mind and he will forget that he was righteous.

Thus spoke the devil, and as if the heavens went pale from fear when they saw him in his wake to carry out his plot.”

The Jewish people in the Land of Israel are under the idiocy of the media and various existential pressures and they simply don’t care. They live the moment, the physicality and the rest are swept under the carpet, far from the eye, far from the heart and mind.

Former Israel’s Prime Minister, Menachem Begin gave the Arabs, most of who invaded Israel during the British Mandate rule, self-identification as Palestinians and thus instilled in them a hostile nationalism against Zionist nationalism. And yet, the Arabs are liars, thieves, barbarians, and murderers as well as ungrateful. People who are unable to pronounce their name – Palestinians, and call themselves Balestinians – with the lack of the letter ‘P’ in the Arabic language, literally, do not exist.

At the time, because the confused Israel did not annex the territories of Judea and Samaria, liberated from the Jordanian illegal occupation, the territories were administered by a military administrator; today, the territories of Judea and Samaria are managed as a ghetto by the civil administration, established by the State of Israel, which is an expression of the political-left legal system. And the security establishment administers the territories of Judea and Samaria as the “State of Palestine” its end goal is for the Jews to vacate the territories of Judea and Samaria.

Irresponsible Policy

Over half a million Jews reside in Judea and Samaria. They live unequally with the rest of Israel’s residents. Every law that is passed in the Knesset must be signed by an army general so that the law can apply to the territories of Judea and Samaria. This is an irresponsible divisive political policy that causes discord and divides the Jewish population.

Even though the Jewish residents of the State of Israel have so much to give, even though they are winning, they are not freed from the exile mentality of disenfranchised subjects and behave like losers, following the failed policies of the US and others.

The question that needs to be asked: Why do the Jews of the land of Israel think they need to justify the liberation that happened in 1967? Why has the independence liberation war continued for about 75 years?

Truth, Law, Faith and Virtues

The axis of the world revolves around truth, law, faith and virtues, Torah and peace. This is the true character of the Jewish people. The essence of the Jewish people is to understand the essence of creation and to believe that there are deeper layers than reality. It must be understood that today the depth of the Torah is extremely relevant.

It is the role of the nation of Israel to connect the hearts of the nation to their lands. If the people of Israel do their true role properly, which is the revelation of God, and fulfill the morals and the mitzvahs and “love thou neighbor as you love yourself,” the meeting of all nations will be realized and fulfilled.

Living from the inside requires a soulless exterior. But matter and spirit go hand in hand and for the people and Nation of Israel this is expressed in faith and analysis.

The Jews of Israel, today numbering 7 million, should put their hands on their hearts and ask: “where is our path leading us to,” before it is too late.