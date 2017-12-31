Edification Letter to the World About Israel and Jerusalem

The world is full of uniformed people regarding Israel and Jerusalem. From time to time I think there is a need to make order in the discombobulation.

Jerusalem

It is no secret that Jerusalem is the capital of the state of Israel. President Trump’s December 2017 announcement that Jerusalem is the state of Israel’s capital was only echoing a fact.

It is amazing though that no protesters stormed the streets when, in April 2017, Russia, made the very same announcement that Jerusalem is the state of Israel’s capital.

The official homes of the Knesset – from the Hebrew word kinus to gather, to confer – Israel’s parliament, the President and the Prime Minister are in Jerusalem and so are many government offices. Therefore, it is only appropriate for every country’s embassy or consulate to be located in Jerusalem as well. After all who do they meet during a day of work if not Israeli diplomats who meet them in their Jerusalem offices?

The question each country must answer is: why do you have relations with a country – Israel – you disrespect?

Clarity of History

Prior to June 1967’s Six Day War, the old city of Jerusalem, what people mistakenly refer to prior as ‘east Jerusalem,’ was illegally occupied by Jordan. From that part of the city the Jordanian legionnaires constantly shot into the Jerusalem the Israelis built – what is addressed as ‘west Jerusalem’ – since they received their independence in 1948.

In 1967, Israeli paratroopers stormed the city and they regained authority over a city that legally belonged to Israel anyhow.

What About Those “Palestinian People”

Where did these Palestinian people come from? Who are they? What is their history before 1964, when Yasser Arafat gave birth to this dubious nation?

In 1922, after the end of WWI, the world’s powers divided the land of the defeated Ottoman Empire. The land of Israel was given to Britain to rule it under the name the Mandate of Palestine. People, like me, who were born in the British Palestine mandate are “Palestinians.” That term applied to anyone who was born in the land at that time. When Israel declared independence in 1948, the term “Palestinian” was null and void.

Hypocrisy

Like people, there are countries which only see themselves.

Let us take Armenia. Armenia stays on cue about its genocide claim, expecting Israel to recognize the Turks murdering 1.5 million Armenians. But the same Armenia denies Israel’s sovereign decision to have Jerusalem as its capital.

Armenia voted ‘yay’ in the UN General Assembly to deny Israel’s right to have Jerusalem as its capital.

India voted in the UN to null and void President Trump’s announcement on Jerusalem. The same India whose Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, made a state visit to Israel in July 2017 and partook in a mammoth lovefest with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

And then there are the members of the EU, Germany in particular! Does Germany, a country that has so much Jewish blood on its hands have any right to tell Israel that its capital cannot be Jerusalem? Call it Chutzpah of the first degree. And other EU countries that collaborated with Nazi-Germany only 70 years ago, where do they amass this kind of gall to tell Israel anything, anything?

Israel’s Extended Hands Meet Lack of Gratitude

In Italy, on August 24, 2016, Amatrice, a town in the province of Rieti, in northern Lazio, central Italy, was literally shaken to the core by a huge earthquake, 6.2 on the Richter scale. 290 people were left dead and hundreds of buildings were destroyed or in danger of collapse. Within 24-hours of the quake disaster, an IsraAID 20-person team arrived in Amatrice, offering temporary housing, food and water, as well as grief counseling for families of victims.

Italy voted ‘yay’ in the UN General Assembly to deny Israel’s right to have Jerusalem as its capital.

And Spain’s duplicity? Recently Spain’s King, Juan Carlos paid homage to the exiled Sephardic Jewish community and apologized for the 1492 expulsion of the Jews from Spain, approximately 500 years ago.

Spain voted ‘yay’ in the UN General Assembly to deny Israel’s right to have Jerusalem as its capital.

By blocking Jewish immigration to the land of Israel since the 1939 White Paper decree, after Germany, Britain has much Jewish blood on its hands. On May 17, 1939, on the grounds that it was not feasible, Britain rejected the Peel Commission’s partition plan for the land of Israel. Jewish immigration to British Mandate Palestine was limited to 75,000 for the first five years, subject to the country’s “economic absorptive capacity,” and would later be contingent on Arab consent. Jews no other country would take in and could not go to the land of Israel were murdered by the Nazis under the Final Solution plan. The Jewish Agency for Palestine issued a scathing response to the White Paper, saying the British were denying the Jewish people their rights in one of the darkest hours of Jewish history.

On January 5, 2016, four members of the IsraAID humanitarian relief organization arrived in Britain and offered extended hands to victims of devastating floods, helping repair structural damage and distributing blankets and food to individuals who were forced to flee their homes.

Britain voted ‘yay’ in the UN General Assembly to deny Israel’s right to have Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel extended help to Japan after a devastating tsunami hit the country.

On March 28, 2012, the IDF (Israel Defense Force) Home Front Command and Medical Corps’ aid delegation arrived in Minamisanriku, a resort town in Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, a resort town on a coastline of wooded islands and mountainous inlets, large sections of which suffered from damage due to the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami. Upon their arrival, the Israelis opened an advanced medical clinic featuring pediatrics, surgical, maternity and gynecological, and otolaryngology wards, an optometry department, a laboratory, a pharmacy and an intensive care unit. The clinic’s first patient was the mayor of Minamisanriku, who had recently been injured. He was examined by Col. Dr. Ofir Cohen-Marom, deputy to the IDF Chief Medical Officer and the commander of the medical delegation.

Japan voted ‘yay’ in the UN General Assembly to deny Israel’s right to have Jerusalem as its capital.

In June 2017, Daniel Carmon Israel Ambassador to India and Sri Lanka, delivered trucks full of medical supplies, power generators, food, blankets, and other necessities to in flood crisis Sri Lanka. In just few days, floods and mudslides in underdeveloped regions of the country killed 200 and displaced over 80,000.

Sri Lanka voted ‘yay’ in the UN General Assembly to deny Israel’s right to have Jerusalem as its capital.

July 2017 was fire month in Montenegro. Hundreds of tourists and locals were evacuated from Montenegro and Croatia’s Adriatic coast due to heavy fires that were burning for days during the second week of July. Israel dispatched two planes with aid teams and equipment to Montenegro to assist the local firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the blazes. In a mission that lasted five days, Israeli firefighters dropped 78,000 liters of fire retardant during 36 flights over the country.

Montenegro voted ‘yay’ in the UN General Assembly to deny Israel’s right to have Jerusalem as its capital.

During the month of October 2017, the island of Madagascar experienced the worst outbreak of plague in 50 years. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated aid packages to be sent to the island, with medical supplies and food.

Madagascar voted ‘yay’ in the UN General Assembly to deny Israel’s right to have Jerusalem as its capital.

But the worst of all comes from Jews like Senator Diane Feinstein, a Democrat, and a group of Reform Jews who disagree with Donald Trump’s affirmation of the fact that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. Sorry-ass, misguided, deplorable JINOs’ (Jews In Name Only) never miss an opportunity to show their ugly faces.

Note that on June 5, 2017, all 90 senators, Democrat and Republican, including Senator Feinstein, unanimously voted in favor of Senate Resolution 176, which reaffirmed the “Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 (Public Law 104-45).” That act said Jerusalem should be recognized as Israel’s capital and the US embassy be moved to Jerusalem.

Israel, many people are in your corner. The United States of America is in your corner. Lift your head sky high with modesty and gratitude; a bright shining light has been guiding you and will continue guiding you.