A Civic Course In “DEEP STATE”

The discussion about the “deep state” has become mainstream because in the U.S President Trump revealed it and is now trying to break it.

Entrenched Deep State

In Israel, the October 7, 2023, massacre of Jews by Hamas terrorists brought to the surface many questions about how and why. All seemingly are leading to the deeply entrenched “deep state” in the ruse leading leftist media, all levels of the judicial system and the military and security bodies’ top commanders/management. This “deep state” rearing its ugly head from under law and order and democratic conduct is cancelling the democratic system in the state of Israel.

Now the “deep state” leading case in Israel is of the chief of the “Shabak*” Ronen Bar, in whom Prime Netanyahu declared he lost trust and faith as his chief spy. Thus, according to his executive power, Netanyahu sacked Bar on April 10, 2025.

*“Shabak,” a shortened form “Sherut HaBitachon HaKlali” (General Security Service), also known as the Shin Bet, refers to the Hebrew acronym for National Security Service (Sherut Bitachon Le’umi), the Israeli Security Agency. It’s Israel’s internal security service, responsible for counterintelligence and internal security.

Above The Law

However Bar decided that he is not subject to any law or power but his own, as he perceives it. He remained on the job the people of Israel fired him from.

Finally, on April 28, 2025 Ronen Bar decided to resign but not at once, rather on June 15, 2025, having enough time – one and a half months from resignation day – to “organize” any and all traces and spin any evidence of his failure on the job.

Among his political declarations he began spewing, all going against his job’s ethics and rules, the Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar says that his dismissal was motivated by Netanyahu’s government’s political and personal motivation and considerations. However, Bar’s failure on his job is one of the main reasons for the unfathomable failure of security on October 7, 2023, which made the terror acts by Hamas in Israel so possible.

Finally, the Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar saw that there was no way out; and he announced his resignation.

Bar announced that he would resign, after he was legally sacked and which he did not accept, extending to June 15, 2025.

Why? Just like this; to show that he can and that he is not subject to the government that assigned him to this job; because a corrupt and dictatorial justice system backs him up.

Government Backdown

Now that chief Bar agreed to resign of his own accord, rather than be known for being sacked, the government that saw him unfit for the job reversed its dismissal. Is it a display of the people’s weakness in the face of the “deep state”?

Even when this man finally steps off the stage, he has managed to well amplify the unprecedented shame and damage he caused to the State of Israel.

In response to soon to be former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar’s announcement of his “resignation” in about a month and a half from this writing, Torat Lachima (The Fighting Doctrine) organization declared: “A bloody and wretched man whose place is in prison and not even a minute more in his chief position’s seat.”

Progressive Decay

Ronen Bar will forever remain in the annals of the State of Israel as a symbol of the height of progressive decay at the top of the country’s security apparatus. Their sickly and myopic blindness in the face of the enemy and the terrible arrogance in the face of the public and its elected officials.

Bar also brutally carried out a constant “hunt of my enemies” against Jews in Israel, mainly against Jews who settled in Judea and Samaria, while he stood by and defended terrorists and terror. His conduct led to the horrific massacre of 1,200 Israeli people, women and children, and the kidnapping of 250 more to Hamas’s terror tunnels in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Bar’s direct boss, Israel’s Prime Minister Mr. Netanyahu, ousted him but with considerable delay. Yet, Bar continued to hold and still holds firm to the altar* (*According to the Bible language, a person who did not accept judgment against him, receiving protection and refuge from a pursuer who wanted to kill him by grabbing one of the protrusions at the four corners of the altar). This with the backing of the broken and corrupt judicial system – the root of the destruction of Israel’s democracy and the erasure of the spirit and the will of the people, all with the aim of promoting the “Deep State.” A chaotic coup against the will of the people.

The day Ronen Bar sits deep in the prison’s dungeon is the day that justice, democracy and reform of the top of the State of Israel’s security system will begin to be established in the country, in the spirit of victorious Jewish morality.