Coronavirus patients now occupy all the ICU wards in Iran. The percentage of deaths among the patients in ICU wards is very high. The situation in Tehran is very dire. The virus is getting out of control. (Masih Daneshvari Hospital quoted by Mehr news agency, October 5, 2020) A hundred and five hospitals in Tehran can admit Coronavirus patients, but they are full to their capacity. (Hamshahri daily, October 4, 2020)

We are one step away from the Coronavirus tsunami of victims. Tehran should be completely closed for two weeks. (Chairman of Tehran City Council quoted by Hamshahri daily, October 4, 2020)

The Association of Infectious Diseases Specialists says that it is predicted that the daily mortality rate will reach 600 people and increase to 900 by the last week of November. (State TV, October 3, 2020)

Alireza Zali, head of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) in Tehran, said, “The period between hospitalization and death in many cases in Tehran has fallen to less than 48 hours. Some patients have died in 24 hours, and the medical staff did not have the opportunity to take care of the patient. If the outbreak increases, we in Tehran will be affected 3 to 5 times more, and the death toll will increase by one and a half to three times.” (ISNA, October 3, 2020)

The message from Tabarsi, Head of the Infectious Diseases Department of Masih Daneshvari Hospital, referring to the critical situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, was: “The spread of this virus in the country, especially in Tehran, was predictable from the previous weeks and after reducing restrictions and increasing high-risk behaviors.”

Despite the fact that Iran is now facing a full-blown catastrophe, the government is escaping from its responsibilities under various pretexts, particularly when it comes to confronting the COVID-19 pandemic within its borders. Interestingly, the regime is pointing to the Trump administration, as the creator of these problems. (Siasat Rooz paper)

In many countries affected by the COVID-19 virus, the government has expanded its umbrella of medical care and provided financial or food subsidies to wage earners and low-income groups.

At the same time, no budget has been allocated to the Ministry of Health for fighting this virus. The regime is not addressing the critical needs of their people during this pandemic. While the regime may be providing housing, they are requiring the Iranian people to help provide for their own basic needs and the needs of their local medical centers.

Many Iranians are unable to afford a daily mask. For example, a family of 5 people has to buy 5 masks each about 1500 Tomans per day, which is not possible. Yet, the Iranian regime has declined to provide this necessary product for the low-income and poor members of its society.

“The country is still in the early stages of the disease, and of course, if expert plans and measures are not used to impose restrictions, then the death toll from COVID-19 will be higher than the current figure and we will face a catastrophe,” Fazeli Health official said, adding that the country is still in the early stages of eradicating the disease and will remain so unless the government works to curb Covid-19.

In this regard Maryam Rajavi, the leader of Iranian opposition said, “Now everyone sees that it’s the clerical regime that is directly responsible for the growing number of Coronavirus victims. Instead of financing the laborers for a few months out of the billions of dollars of wealth and assets of the Iranian people in the hands of the regime’s supreme leader, Khamenei and Rouhani are sending them to the killing field of the Coronavirus while they continue to squander the country’s resources on incitement to war, terrorism, as well as missile and nuclear projects.”