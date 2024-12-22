Lord Sebastian Coe congratulates Somali Athletics Federation President on Re-election

By
Shafi'i Mohyaddin Abokar
-

The president of Somali Athletics Federation, Farah Ali Moalim, was recently re-elected to lead the SAF for another four-year term, received a message of support and congratulations from the president of World Athletics, Lord Sebastian Coe.

“Dear president, I would like to express my sincere congratulations for your successful re-election as president of Somali Athletics Federation” Mr. Coe’s message to SAF president reads.

somali athletics federation president farah ali moalim. Photo c/o SAF.
Somali Athletics Federation President Farah Ali Moalim. Photo c/o SAF.

He said that Mr. Moalim’s re-election is a testament to the trust and confidence the country’s athletics community placed in him and his guidance as well as his commitment to Somali Athletics community.

“I am delighted to count on your expertise and dedication to promote the sport of athletics in your country and globally and to join forces to continue the growth of our sport together. I look forward to working with you and wish you the best of luck during your term of office” Mr. Coe, said in his message.

Serving Somali Athletics Federation

Mr. Moalim, who spent decades serving the Somali Athletics Federation during which he held different positions, was tasked to serve as an acting president in August 2023 in the aftermath of widespread scandal involving the former president of the federation, Khadija Aden Dahir.

Former president Dahir sent her untrained and unqualified niece to an international competition, in a move that the federation termed clear corruption and nepotism which have no place in the beautiful sport.

This corrupt act lead to the former president’s sacking.

Shafi'i Mohyaddin Abokar
Shafi'i Mohyaddin Abokar

Shafi’i Mohyaddin Abokar is the NewsBlaze Somalia reporter. Shafi’i has extensive experience in journalism, international relations, and football management. He is the founder of Somali Sports Press Association, a long-time sports journalist and a member of the International Sports Press Association.

Shafi’i has a Master’s Degree in international Relations obtained at De Montfort University in Leicester and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Multimedia journalism from the University of Northampton. The photo shows Shafi’i in action while at CAF Centre of Excellence in Cameroon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR