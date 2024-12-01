Texas Mayoral Race Heads to Runoff Amid Election Fraud Allegations in Manor

The mayoral race in Manor, Texas, took an unexpected turn, with just 31 votes separating the top two candidates – Robert Battaile and Trish Campbell. What should have been a straightforward contest now finds itself embroiled in controversy, as Battaile, a former candidate and local activist, raises serious allegations of election fraud and coercion. His narrow lead resulted in a runoff election, but his challenge to the legitimacy of the election may have far-reaching consequences for the small town’s political landscape.

The Candidates and Their Positions

Robert Battaile, a well-known figure in Manor, was a surprise contender in the mayoral race. Known for his vocal activism on local issues, particularly regarding the preservation of the town’s history and opposition to controversial development projects, Battaile’s candidacy attracted a significant following. However, his path to the runoff has been anything but conventional. Despite a series of setbacks, including a ban from social media and a questionable arrest, Battaile’s supporters rallied behind him, enabling him to secure a place in the race by a mere 31 votes.

“It was an endurance contest the first time around,” Battaile said, reflecting on the grueling 10-day early voting period. “If I had not shown up for even four hours … we’d have been stuck with the most mediocre mayor in Manor history.”

In second place, Trish Campbell, a local businesswoman and newcomer to the political scene, garnered support for her platform of economic growth and transparency. Her campaign, while less contentious, found itself in the middle of the drama surrounding Battaile’s allegations.

Battaile’s Allegations of Election Fraud

Battaile’s accusations of election fraud center on what he describes as “election coercion” by two prominent Manor city employees – Lluvia Almaraz, the city secretary, and Leslie Moore, the city manager. According to Battaile, these officials played a role in what he claims were unlawful actions that tainted the election process.

In a letter addressed to the Texas Attorney General, Battaile alleged that the election was marred by these city employees’ “illegal actions,” including the improper handling of candidate applications. One key incident he highlights involves Bobby Reese, a city council candidate who was allegedly wrongfully excluded from the ballot.

Battaile contends that Reese, a 22-year Army veteran, was prevented from running for City Council Place 3 despite following all required procedures. “Almaraz and Moore never allowed Mr. Reese to fill out a required paper form,” Battaile claims. “They didn’t give him the required written notice as to why he was rejected from the ballot, and they lied about the status of his voter registration.” Reese’s attempts to challenge his disqualification were met with what Battaile describes as “unlawful obstruction” by city staff.

This issue of candidate exclusion is just one of the many grievances raised by Battaile. He argues that these actions, combined with his own subsequent arrest on charges of “disorderly conduct” and “harassment,” were politically motivated to silence his opposition to city leadership.

Battaile’s arrest occurred after he allegedly attempted to expose these violations in emails and public communications. “I was thrown in jail because a police officer parroted lies told to him by Leslie Moore and Lluvia Almaraz,” Battaile wrote in his letter to the Attorney General. “That was an unnecessary abuse of power and violation of my civil rights.”

Despite filing a formal police report and a notarized affidavit to contest the election, Battaile claims that local authorities, including the Manor Police Department and Mayor Christopher Harvey, failed to investigate the alleged election violations. Battaile called out the lack of action, accusing local officials of complicity in covering up the alleged misconduct.

The Legal and Political Fallout

Battaile’s allegations raised serious questions about the transparency of the election process in Manor. In his letter, Battaile also criticized the handling of the election by the Manor Police Department, claiming that his police report was “quickly deemed inactive” and that the department had done nothing to investigate the alleged crimes. Additionally, Battaile accuses city officials of withholding critical video evidence that could have helped substantiate his claims.

“We’ve requested the footage from City Hall, but it’s been months, and they still haven’t provided it,” Battaile stated. “The video would prove that Moore and Almaraz were not ‘afraid of me’ as they claimed. They eagerly confronted and intimidated me.”

Battaile also alleges that local media outlets, including Fox News, selectively edited footage related to the events surrounding his arrest and the election process. He believes this contributed to a skewed narrative, which obscured the truth of what transpired. According to Battaile, Fox News aired only partial video, omitting key moments that would have shown the misconduct by city officials.

A Divided Community

The fallout from these allegations has divided Manor’s community. While Battaile’s supporters argue that the election was rigged and that local officials must be held accountable, others see him as a disruptive figure who is inflaming tensions. Campbell’s supporters, meanwhile, are distancing themselves from the controversy and hoping the runoff election will move forward without further disruption.

Battaile, undeterred by the controversy, has vowed to continue fighting for what he believes is a fair and transparent election process. “I’ve been through this before,” he said. “The more they try to beat me down, the bigger I get.”

Battaile’s defiant attitude has fueled his campaign as he enters the final days of the runoff election. Despite facing multiple legal and personal challenges, he remains committed to challenging the status quo in Manor. His supporters, energized by his accusations and his perseverance, are backing his call for greater accountability from city officials.

The Runoff Election and What Comes Next

Early voting for the runoff election begins on December 2, 2024, and will run through December 10, 2024. Battaile is continuing his campaign, even running an ad with his “last nickels and dimes” in the local newspaper. His hope is that his efforts will resonate with Manor voters, leading to a clean slate and a more transparent election process moving forward.

However, Battaile’s challenges may be far from over. With the Texas Attorney General’s office yet to respond to his affidavit contesting the election and no investigation underway into his allegations, the future of Manor’s election process hangs in the balance.

“The truth will come out eventually,” Battaile asserted. “I’m hopeful that, despite everything, we can get to a place where elections are fair again.”

As Manor voters head to the polls, the outcome of this contentious race could reshape the future of the town, and perhaps even serve as a case study in how small-town politics, election integrity, and public trust intersect in Texas.

Final Thoughts

This mayoral race in Manor, Texas, is far more than a contest for political office – it’s a referendum on the state of local governance and the integrity of the electoral process in a small Texas town. With Battaile’s allegations still unresolved, and the runoff election fast approaching, the story of Manor’s mayoral race is far from over. How the community and state authorities respond in the coming weeks may set the stage for political reform and transparency, not only in Manor but across the state.

