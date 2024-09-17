Eliminating Texas Property Taxes Would Cost $81 Billion: Republicans Fight to Make it Happen

By
Clarence Walker
-

Texas needs to spend at least $80 billion to eliminate the state’s property taxes, state budget officials said recently. This is a reality check for conservatives whose goal is to halt property taxes altogether.

Texas Property Taxes Unsustainable

Property taxes are astronomical for Texas government.

Over several years, Republican legislators have been diligently advocating for a reduction in Texas’ property taxes, which currently rank among the highest nationwide. There is a faction of conservative voices in Texas with big hopes of eliminating certain property taxes, a proposal facing critique for its perceived unfeasibility due to its substantial financial implications, according to news media outlets on September 5.

But there may be a dissenter among the Republicans: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick expressed skepticism about eliminating property taxes. Earlier this year, Patrick tasked lawmakers with tallying the cost.

Texas property taxes. Image by ErikaWittlieb from Pixabay
Texas property taxes. Image by ErikaWittlieb from Pixabay

Lawmakers now have access to detailed financial data.

For example, the elimination of all property taxes levied by school districts in tax year 2023 would have amounted to a significant loss of $39.5 billion for the state, as per the information disclosed to the Texas Senate Finance Committee by the Legislative Budget Board. School property taxes, crucial for funding purposes like educator salaries and infrastructure development, constitute a substantial portion of a property owner’s overall tax obligations.

To paraphrase Winston Churchill, ‘Property taxes are the worst form of funding government except for all the others.’

Furthermore, the state would have been required to allocate an additional $42 billion to cover the property taxes gathered by municipalities, counties, and special taxing districts in the previous year.

Altogether, a total of $81.5 billion would have been necessary for the state to fully eliminate all local property taxes. This sum exceeds half of the $144 billion earmarked by lawmakers for Texas’ existing biennial budget.

eliminating texas property taxes. photo by towfiqu barbhuiya on unsplash
Eliminating Texas property taxes would cost $81 Billion. Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Therefore, a substantial amount in tax cuts would greatly impede the state’s capacity to cover other expenses and might necessitate a considerable increase in sales tax, as noted by lawmakers two weeks ago. It seems that committee members are generally not inclined to pursue this course of action.

“This is not something that you can find $81 billion on a per-year basis and not have a major impact on the remaining sales tax rates because that is a huge amount of money to be able to replicate,” said state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Houston Republican and Patrick’s chief lieutenant on property taxes.

Texas does not impose a state property tax; instead, property taxes are collected by various entities such as cities, counties, school districts, and special taxing authorities. Over the past decade, property tax bills have increased alongside the state’s economic growth, as property values and tax rates have surged.

To curb the escalating property tax bills, state legislators have allocated significant funds and imposed stricter limitations on the amount of additional property taxes that school districts and local governments can raise. Recently, a $12.7 billion package was passed, which included targeted tax incentives for homeowners and financial support for school districts to reduce the burden on property owners. These initiatives seem to be showing positive results for homeowners.

School Taxes Reduced by Ten Percent

The amount of property taxes school districts collected fell by nearly 10% between 2022 and 2023, according to figures provided by the Texas Comptroller’s Office. Total property tax collections, however, fell less than 1% in that time frame, driven by a 10.3% increase in property taxes collected by cities, counties, and special taxing districts.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also said earlier this year that the Legislature should continue to pound away at property taxes “until we get rid of the school property tax rate in Texas.”

dallas government district school taxes. Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@macaollarzu?utm_content=creditCopyText&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unsplash">Macarena Ollarzú</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/a-large-building-with-flags-on-top-of-it-QfgMBb7gOo0?utm_content=creditCopyText&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>
Dallas government district, school taxes. Photo by Macarena Ollarzú on Unsplash

Immoral Burden

Eliminating the property tax rate earmarked for funding school district maintenance and operations has historically been a desired outcome within certain circles of Texas conservatism. However, attempts to actualize this ambition have invariably met with staunch opposition in the legislative arena. Nonetheless, a contingency of conservative intellectuals argue in favor of a gradual reduction of property taxes with the ultimate goal of complete elimination over an extended period.

“Property taxes are not just a financial burden,” said Vance Ginn, a conservative economist who runs an independent economic consulting firm. “They are fundamentally immoral.”

Elimination Risks Sales Tax Rise

Even if legislators were inclined to eliminate property taxes, the challenge lies in the task of securing alternative revenue sources to compensate for the lost funds. Texas operates without an income tax, predominantly funding government services through sales taxes in addition to property taxes.

Consequently, abolishing property taxes would necessitate a substantial increase in sales tax rates, a proposal historically met with strong public disapproval. To entirely negate property taxes, Texas would need to overly double its current sales tax rate, a recent analysis by the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association found.

Sales taxes can present challenges as a source of government revenue due to their susceptibility to economic fluctuations and changes in consumer behavior. Lower-income households bear a disproportionate burden of sales taxes compared to higher-income households since sales taxes represent a larger proportion of their income.

“Hitting low- and middle-income Texas families with this dramatically higher rate would seriously damage both their household budgets and the state economy as a whole,” Shannon Halbrook, a fiscal analyst at the left-leaning Every Texan, told lawmakers.

Reporter CJ Walker can be reached at [email protected]

Clarence Walker
Clarence Walker
https://www.newsbreak.com/channels/newsblaze-com-1589316
As an analyst and researcher for the PI industry and a business consultant, Clarence Walker is a veteran writer, crime reporter and investigative journalist. He began his writing career with New York-based True Crime Magazines in Houston Texas in 1983, publishing more than 300 feature stories. He wrote for the Houston Chronicle (This Week Neighborhood News and Op-Eds) including freelancing for Houston Forward Times.Working as a paralegal for a reputable law firm, he wrote for National Law Journal, a publication devoted to legal issues and major court decisions. As a journalist writing for internet publishers, Walker's work can be found at American Mafia.com, Gangster Inc., Drug War Chronicle, Drug War101 and Alternet.His latest expansion is to News Break.Six of Walker's crime articles were re-published into a paperback series published by Pinnacle Books. One book titled: Crimes Of The Rich And Famous, edited by Rose Mandelsburg, garnered considerable favorable ratings. Gale Publisher also re-published a story into its paperback series that he wrote about the Mob: Is the Mafia Still a Force in America?Meanwhile this dedicated journalist wrote criminal justice issues and crime pieces for John Walsh's America's Most Wanted Crime Magazine, a companion to Walsh blockbuster AMW show. If not working PI cases and providing business intelligence to business owners, Walker operates a writing service for clients, then serves as a crime historian guest for the Houston-based Channel 11TV show called the "Cold Case Murder Series" hosted by reporter Jeff McShan.At NewsBlaze, Clarence Walker expands his writing abilities to include politics, human interest and world events.Clarence Walker can be reached at: [email protected]
Facebook Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR