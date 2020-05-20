Rep. Rashida Tlaib Guilty of Fabricating a Malicious Accusation Against Israel

Refuting Rashida Tlaib lies.

Monday, May 18, 2020 – Rabbi Aryeh Spero released the following statement today:

“On May 15, 2020, Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) made a despicable remark, in a tweet, saying the existence of the State of Israel is an ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Muslim Arabs. This is false, and she knows it.”

Since the establishment of the State of Israel, 70 years ago, the Arab population in the Land of Israel has multiplied six-fold! Muslim Arabs, within the Israeli territory, have better access to modern amenities than in most places in the Arab world.

“As the invasion by surrounding Arab states began in 1948, the Israeli government asked its Arab population not to leave. It promised them protection and citizenship; nonetheless, at the request of the Arab leaders, the attackers who said it would be easier for them to perform their attacks on the Jews if their Arab brothers were absent from the area, many packed and left. Those who left did so of their own free will and with the hope that the Jews would be ethnically cleansed and they will be able to return and resume life in the land from where they left it.

“The fact is that the ethnic cleansing that happened after the establishment of the State of Israel was done to the Jews living in the Arab lands in North Africa and in the Middle East. Muslim countries threatened their Jewish population and expelled them. The 850,000 Jews who, for over 1,000 years, had lived in and contributed to these countries were expelled and ethnically cleansed almost to the very last Jew.

“The ethnic cleansing going on today in the Middle East and northern Africa is being done mostly by Arab-Muslim leaders and jihadists who are systematically purging these areas of age-old Christian communities, indigenous tribes, and remnants of the few Jews remaining in these areas.”

Rabbi Spero concluded: “When speaking of ethnic cleansing, Rashida Tlaib should look in the mirror and see that it is her ideology that today is the greatest perpetrator today of ethnic cleansing in the world.”

Contact Rabbi Aryeh Spero @ <[email protected]> | (212) 252-6861

Conference of Jewish Affairs (CJA) | ConferenceOfJewishAffairs.org