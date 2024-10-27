Turns Out: A Multitude of New Yorkers Love Trump

Thousands of New Yorkers Love Trump

Thousands of New Yorkers crowded the streets around Madison Square Garden for this NYC Oct. 27th Trump Rally. And “those” are the ones that could not get into The Garden. It was obvious that plenty of New Yorkers Love Trump.

Masses of these “overflow” enthusiasts still stuck around to watch the event via the LIVE feed outside Penn Station. Clothing shops, stuffed bars, and food establishments overlooked vendors along the sidewalks selling every MAGA souvenir you can imagine.

No Columbia Students

The subways rang with a plethora of musicians hoping for tips from cheerful travelers amid a visible police presence everywhere. Perhaps, that is why there were no Columbia University students chanting, “From the river to the sea.”

The only opposition to the event was a jabbering woman in a BLM tee shirt stating Trump started a World War, and a blond woman holding a “Please Not Trump” sign asking, “Does he really care about you?”

What to Come Away With

It is one thing to be conned like when you vote for a platform of policies and the politicians do not deliver as promised. That being said, I did not want to be responsible for knowingly voting for anything that might result in a substantial increase in death and suffering.

For example, people voted their party line willfully knowing that Bail Reform would result in the release and emboldening of repeat criminals and the obvious aforementioned miseries to victims and their families. Arguably, they voted for these things out of some pseudo-morality for the imprisoned over the moral justice for the innocent, but no matter.

So after some consideration, I Early Voted, in part to save the Jews as I like their knishes and cinnamon bagels, even though, the falafel stores are closed on Saturdays. I also decided to vote that stealing and robbing should be illegal as well as pushing old ladies down the stairs or pushing people in front of subway trains.

While I was at it, I voted against changing a 4-year-old’s sex possibly sterilizing them (without telling the parents no less).

Oh, before I forget, I voted that looting, burning, destroying, or usurping property in general should not only be against the law but punished.

There is some other stuff too about the open borders and redistributing my earnings against my will and such that I voted against, and OF COURSE against the media censoring opposing views and bearing false witness with impunity.