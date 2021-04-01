Georgia Secure Elections Organization Prepares Another Lawsuit

The Georgia secure elections organization, VoterGA announced it is preparing another election-fraud lawsuit in the state.

The all-volunteer coalition of citizens and organizations that was founded to advocate open and secure elections procedures has gathered the original founders of the Fulton County Ballot Inspection lawsuit.

The original co-plaintiffs in that ballot inspection lawsuit, Garland Favorito and Sean Draime have agreed to combine their efforts with Todd Harding, the attorney who lead their litigation effort. Expanding the effort, Harding also represents five other named Georgia petitioners, Stacey Doran, Chris Peck, Mike Scupin, Brandi Taylor, and Trevor Terris.

VoterGA says these citizen petitioners named in the case continue to drive the inspection effort and legal arguments in regards to what is best for Georgians. The organization says the petitioners are independent of attorneys and any organizations that may have hidden agendas.

To counter the suspicion that some external interested organizations may have their own agendas, VoterGA continuea to avoid any funding sources that might have political motives.

“We don’t want businesses, we just want patriots,” Sean Draime said, explaining their funding strategy.

The group has again put its faith in the forensic election investigation team lead by Jovan Hutton Pulitzer.

Speaking about the rationale for this decision, Garland Favorito, “Jovan is the only expert we have found who clearly understands all details of what is needed in a forensic ballot inspection. His unique, patented technology appears to be unmatched in the country. He has assembled a remarkable team of forensic experts who can be on site to guide VoterGA visual inspection team members. His forensic team and our in-depth Georgia election expertise represent the perfect combination of teammates who can find the truth about the November 3rd 2020 election no matter what that truth may be.”

This new move carries on from VoterGA’s successful conditional approval to inspect Fulton County mail-in ballots.

The team believes that their success in gaining approval from the court was based largely on four sworn affidavits from “seasoned Fulton poll managers.” Those poll managers claimed they had handled counterfeit ballots during the hand count audit that was conducted November 14th and 15th, 2020.

VoterGA wants to continue funding its legal efforts to secure free and fair elections for the people of Georgia through appeals to American patriots, not business or political organizations.

Patriots can donate to the effort through the “Donate” tab on the VoterGA website.

In preparation for the next phase, preparing for their patriot-driven legal efforts, should the court grant final inspection approval on April 13th, VoterGA is planning a live-streamed national fund-raising event to be broadcast from Smyrna, Georgia on April 18th 2021.

The organization says it will post details of the fundraising event on the VoterGA.Org “Events” tab after the court decision is announced.

In- secure Elections

Jovan Pulitzer explains the reason for state delay tactics.