Andrew Cuomo Found Guilty, What About Biden?

The radical leftist Democrat Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, is seeing public disgrace as the state’s Attorney General found evidence supporting the sexual harassment allegations made against him by multiple women. But what about Joe Biden?

New York Attorney General (AG) Letitia James on Tuesday (August 03, 2021) announced the findings of the official investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment of 11 women by Andrew Cuomo. The Washington Examiner reported that Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah, also a Democrat, has launched a criminal investigation into Cuomo’s case. She was cited as:

I believe it is appropriate for my Office to conduct a further inquiry to determine if any of the reported conduct that is alleged to have occurred in Westchester County is criminal in nature.

No Criminal Charges against Andrew Cuomo

Despite the evidence, AG James did not pursue criminal charges against Cuomo. Rocah’s probe itself may well be a Cuomo-saving effort-find him guilty of misconduct only and not any criminal offense. However, the political pressure at once climbed and calls for Cuomo’s resignation started coming from all corners.

To save face, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden also called for the resignation of their otherwise close ally. But one big question the Democrats have avoided is that of sexual harassment and rape allegations against Biden himself. In 2020, former Biden staffer Tara Reade accused Biden of rape in capitol building in 1993 when he was a senator. The Democrats and the media went deaf and blind on her allegations. While wearing the believe the women slogan on their political sleeve, they chose to believe Biden when a woman accused him.

What About Biden?

The sexual harassment scandal of Andrew Cuomo has directed attention, once again, to Tara Reade’s story. When a New York Post reporter asked Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki about the rape and sexual harassment allegations against Biden, she had no answer. Curtis Houck tweeted Psaki’s response video.

Asked by @NYPost‘s @StevenNelson10 if there should be an independent investigation of President Biden for his treatment of women, Jen Psaki says he’s “been clear and outspoken about the importance of women” and claims against him were “heavily litigated during the campaign.” pic.twitter.com/zyD7s9YVNa – Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 4, 2021



Psaki’s nervousness showed in her claim that the allegations against Biden were heavily litigated already during the 2020 presidential campaign. There is a problem with this clam: it is not true. No official investigation by any legal authority looked into the story. The Democrats never called for a public hearing of Tara Reade. She was simply ignored to save a senile and scandal-ridden Biden to presidency via massive election rigging. Reade responded to Psaki’s claim of heavy litigation in The Daily Caller.

“There’s been no litigation, there’s been no investigation,” Reade told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “That’s a lie. That’s misleading the public. She should take that statement back.”

History seems to state clearly that Democrats and mainstream media are as much tolerant of sex abuse allegations coming from women as the legal machinery in the United States as long as the allegations target a prominent Democrat figure. Andrew Cuomo is seemingly an exception, but Biden is treated as the standard so he will be protected well and his accusers ignored and silenced.