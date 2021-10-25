On-Set Safety Livestream With Will Roberts, NewsBlaze Gun Advisor

Click play to watch on-set safety roundtable

Will Roberts and NewsBlaze announce an “On-Set Safety” livestream with industry experts on Monday 25 October at 2pm Pacific time, 3pm Mountain time, 4pm Central time, 5pm Eastern time. The livestream will talk about safety on movie and TV sets and will be found on the front page of NewsBlaze.com .

On the panel with Will Roberts will be:

Michael Feifer – Director – Catch the Bullet

Victor Migalchan – Director/martial arts

Kevin E. West – SAG member / actor

Joey Dillion – union prop man and armorer https://www.joeydillon.com

Sean Berube – actor / former police and military

During the livestream, the panel will discuss what happens on a movie set or a television set with weapons and stunts, related to preparation and safety.

Will Roberts, a Guinness World Record holder for Cowboy six guns teamed up with NewsBlaze for a news story after the on-set accident involving Alec Baldwin, in which director of photography Halyna Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured.

The NewsBlaze story covered common misconceptions that were being talked about in social media this week. In the story, Will Roberts fielded answers to the most way-out misconceptions, and spoke about on-set gun-safety.