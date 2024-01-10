Abuse Of Taxpayer Money: California Offers Free Transgender Sex Surgery To Migrants Who Entered USA Illegally

The State of California is facing a harsh backlash over its commitment to provide exorbitant medical and economic benefits to undocumented migrants who enter the country illegally. This is an abuse of taxpayer money while taxpaying Californians seem to get fewer benefits for their personal needs.

In a hell-raising political move similar to a runaway train the state has authorized expensive “gender-affirming” care to migrants wanting a sex change free of charge.

Yes, that is correct: Migrants who entered the U.S. without legal permission are allowed in California to undergo a sex change if they desire to do so. And who pays for it? American taxpayers!

50 Cent On Wasting Taxpayer Money

Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) raised concerns about the potential cost to California taxpayers following the state’s decision to provide free health care to undocumented immigrants residing there.

As for the new Medi-Cal expansion for illegals, 50 Cent wrote, “I don’t understand this; this is going to cost 2.6 billion dollars for taxpayers. They don’t even give veterans health insurance.”

Illegal Crossings

Newsweek magazine online reported that the U.S. has recorded a substantial surge in illegal crossings at the southern border over the past few months, with law enforcement reporting more than 9,600 migrant encounters a day during the first three weeks of December, with 192,000 apprehensions reported for November.

The news outlet further reported that control over the U.S.-Mexico border looks to be a major issue during the upcoming presidential election, with the Democratic mayors of New York, Chicago, and Denver admitting they are struggling to deal with the influx.

Ignoring Californians

As California grapples with budgetary deficits, the allocation of millions for health care to people who entered the country unlawfully raises questions about fiscal responsibility.

This nonsense provoked conservative politicians and advocates to say the wasting of taxpayer money is particularly notable considering that California already faces overwhelming challenges in addressing its homeless population. The government even ignored the additional strain that will likely result from increased immigration.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Colorado House Republican Lauren Boebert hit out at the policy, commenting: “California is now paying for illegal aliens to get sex changes. There’s no punchline to this tweet. California is the punchline.”

So as it stands any illegal person in this country can travel to California and get a free gender reconstruction surgery performed with taxpayer money.

California citizens should be outraged.

California Medi-Cal

Recognized as part of the state’s Medicaid program, Medi-Cal was recently extended to include coverage to all undocumented foreigners to have access to comprehensive and long-term treatment, according to The Daily Caller which shed light on the ongoing concerns surrounding the state’s approach to offering free services to those who violate immigration laws.

Over several years, Medi-Cal has gradually expanded its eligibility criteria to include different segments of undocumented immigrants. The process began in 2014 when former Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill into law, permitting children of undocumented immigrants up to the age of 18 to enroll in the program.

Subsequently, in 2019, state Democrats introduced further modifications, extending eligibility to young adult undocumented immigrants between the ages of 19 and 25.

The program was expanded to encompass older undocumented immigrants aged 50 and above. Shortly before these expansions, undocumented immigrants had access to Medi-Cal solely for emergency and pregnancy-related medical services.

In May of 2022, the remainder of illegals, aged 26 to 50, were also added to the list, and the changes allowed illegals to begin receiving Medi-care statewide starting on Jan. 1, 2024.

News media outlets reported the moment California Governor Gavin Newsom celebrated the expansion of Medi-Cal.

Illegals Equal To Taxpayers

“In California, we believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care coverage – regardless of income or immigration status,” Newsom’s office told ABC last year. “Through this expansion, we’re making sure families and communities across California are healthier, stronger, and able to get the care they need when they need it.”

It was estimated that more than 700,000 illegals are now eligible for the same Medi-Cal coverage as legal citizens.

This feature has been established under a guideline introduced in May 2022, which not only clarifies the inclusion of gender-affirming care but also provides a definition for this form of healthcare.

“Gender-affirming care is a covered Medi-Cal benefit when medically necessary. Requests for gender-affirming care should be from specialists experienced in providing culturally competent care to transgender and gender diverse individuals and should use nationally recognized guidelines,” the guidelines read.

“Medical necessity is assessed and services shall be recommended by treating licensed mental health professionals and physicians and surgeons experienced in treating patients with incongruence between their gender identity and gender assigned at birth,” it says.

This huge new obligation in spending comes just as California is mired in a $68 billion budget deficit, largely due to tax revenue decline because so many citizens and businesses have moved away from the foundering state.

