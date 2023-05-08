Lifesaving Solution Dramatically Reduces Severe Bleeding After Childbirth

Lifesaving! A process/medication known as E-MOTIVE, has been shown to dramatically reduce severe bleeding after childbirth.

The solution involves objectively measuring blood loss using a simple, low-cost collection device called a ‘drape’ and bundling together WHO-recommended treatments – rather than offering them sequentially.

Study Results

The E-MOTIVE project was supported by a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

It was published in The New England Journal of Medicine and released on April 8, 2023 by the WHO.

The study, which involved over 200 000 women in four countries, found that the solution was effective in reducing severe bleeding by 60%. It also resulted in a reduction in the rate of blood transfusions, which is of particular importance in low-income countries where blood is a scarce and expensive resource.

Lifesaving breakthrough

The findings of this study are a major breakthrough in the fight against maternal mortality. Postpartum haemorrhage is the leading cause of maternal death worldwide, and this solution has the potential to save millions of lives.

The E-MOTIVE solution is now being rolled out in countries around the world, and it is expected to have a major impact on the prevention of maternal mortality.

E-MOTIVE study was conducted at the University of Birmingham.

Process

“The recommended E-MOTIVE package includes early and accurate detection of PPH (postpartum haemorrhage ) using a blood-collection drape. This is complemented by an immediate treatment bundle where indicated, including uterine massage, medicines to contract the womb and stop the bleeding, intravenous fluid administration, an examination and, when needed, escalation to advanced care.”

“In the trial, the E-MOTIVE intervention was supported with an implementation strategy consisting of specific training, PPH trolleys or carry cases, engagement of local champions, audits and feedback. All components of the E-MOTIVE intervention can be performed by midwives,” from WHO press release.

