3rd week of nationwide stay home safe quarantine, Los Angeles, California

April 3, 2020

Dear World, just checking up on you.

Hope you are still and so far doing okay.

If anything I can do so I am of help to you in this time when you are shuttered, when you do not hear your children’s laugh, or cry, when humanity went amiss, please don’t hesitate to show us a sign you are reaching out to us.

We claim, ‘we are all in it together,’ some more than others. If redemption is needed, what can we do to redeem ourselves?

If Hashem, God, the Lord is holding our hands with compassion, please squeeze us hard so we can feel it. We feel rather lost and panicky and we do not see the exit point yet.

Humanity created a virus that makes us all ill. Then humanity created social distancing as a band-aid quasi cure for the virus it brought upon itself. But it is only physical, because it feels as if the physical distancing has no space for spiritual closeness.

Our intimacy now depends much on the technology humanity has created, the Internet and the smart phone and the plethora of social media and apps that go with it. But we are using this technology at a distance and they do not ooze the warmth of a physical hug we so much need now.

Personally, I still immerse in your sunshine, blue sky and spring blossom as I do my daily abrupt escape from my stay safe home quarantine and take a long jog to enact my vitals and give my mind a rest from worry.

So, Dear World, I am asking you, I am begging you, please tell us, when will all that surreal Coronavirus state of affairs come to a happy ending?

When will we hug again?

Yours, life loving child.