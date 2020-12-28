A Conversation with Maureen Ruhl – Frozen Tears

Donna Kshir
Laurie Ann Smith, popular radio talk show host of ‘The Whole Issue,’ sat down with very special guest, Author and Advocate Maureen Ruhl.

Ruhl grew up in a time when people were too embarrassed and unable to talk to their children and/or grandchildren about child sexual abuse. They did not know how they should approach the subject. Most would not know where to begin or how to find the right words.

Looking for an answer, she created an activity book for children titled ‘Frozen Tears’ that she believes is an excellent teaching tool for parents, caregivers, counselors, teachers, doctors, and nurses. Her goal is that it will open the conservation and help both the adult and the child on their way to discussing childhood sexual abuse.

Ruhl said, “It can be a difficult and uncomfortable topic to discuss, in fact I would hope so! It was a difficult subject to write about but it finally opens the door to true, constructive, dialog and finally puts an end to excuses.”

This was the first sit down interview for Ruhl. She has several scheduled appearances in January 2021.

Maureen Ruhl on Video

Listen to the full conversation on YouTube.

