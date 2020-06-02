When Things Go Bad, When Normalcy Goes Awry

To recognize where it is humanity’s fault, where we, as a civilized society, falter, and where the opportunities are to fix the wrongs we have realized exist, we need to be truthful to ourselves.

It has been on my mind to write about the current state of our world, due to the declared Coronavirus pandemic. However, as the projections, postulations, guessing and daily change of “expert information” took constant turns, my penning vacillated. It had to wait.

The longer I waited to write, the more anger I stored up. I became more astonished to see how easily the American people surrendered their rights, freedom and liberty. So many people succumbed to be sitting behind the closed doors of their home, hiding their expressive faces behind a mask, hoping the virus would not bite them while letting the politicians guide them to the next base.

America Is Kind of Not Dead in California

Eventually, my pent-up disillusion took me to the street. On May 24, 2020, I joined a rally in front of city hall, downtown in the city of Los Angeles. A few hundred people from the over 10 million city population showed up to express frustration and dismay with the city’s draconian lockdown restrictions. Much simply did not make sense.

The enthusiasm of the protestors gave me some sense of hope that what America stands for is not yet totally dead in the Socialistic-Republic of the state of California.

But the number of protestors that should have been in the thousands only seemed to confirm the apathy and capitulation-nature of Californians. It also pointed to the apathy of the United States’ population at large. It was an attestation to people living in a very unrealistic bubble of fear, panic and uncertainty.

Yes, I am angry. People for whom I voted, whose job it is to work for us, the people, have become intoxicated with power. They are now showing their autocratic nature. They lack a smidgen of leadership and commonsense, and some have even unabashedly proven to be complete jerks.

I called for California governor Gavin Newsom to step down. I called for Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti to step down. We want them for once to be honest and tell us that they have failed the people of California. Other governors and mayors of Michigan and New York should do the same. They should step down because they are ruining, more than governing.

Lack of Commonsense Is Epidemic

Going back to the COVID-19 state of affairs, letting our guard down is part of the great loss of commonsense. One needs to use commonsense, not go along with the fear-mongering and panic created by dubious “experts” and media that like to make the day bleak. Using commonsense is to overcome governors’ and mayors’ lack of it and avoiding succumbing to the foolish and dangerous instructions of politicians and “experts.” Their decisions seem to change, on average, three times a day.

The media loves to create fear; so do many politicians who lack leadership. They cling to their post more than perform it. They are also in the business of lying to our faces. A pandemic that was marketed by fear-mongering scares the masses, it is a scare tactic. Fear is a powerful force, hard to wipe out from society’s psyche. And when collective fear squashes individual liberty, really bad things tend to happen.

It is easy to scare people, it is much more difficult to unscare them.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, for the past three months, I have been taking physiotherapy sessions. Now, three months into the pandemic restrictions, the office receptionist is taking the patients’ temperature. What with the last lacking commonsense three months?

The American people are creative and can adjust. In densely populated areas, the spread of the virus has been below all of the fear-mongering projections, in fact below projections in general. People can do the physical-social distancing, absent the stay-at-home order. Businesses and organizations can operate with voluntary commonsense measures to slow or curtail the virus spread, until the spread ends.

I Am Disappointed in the Governance System

These failed governors – yes, the Democrat ones – are all about controlling the people. But, they have proven to be a failure at their ultimate goal. Letting them control one’s life is simply an act of irrationality. These failed politicians – mostly Democrat – stole our liberty, they stole our capitalism in the name of a virus, in the name of shutdown, and the violence they cannot control. The Left is burning, mostly Left-managed failed cities.

Was the three months and now ongoing partially shuttering of the entire country a baseless act? Time will tell. We will have the answer years from now if unemployment does not return to the low levels created by Donald Trump.

The public capitulated to be led like sheep. In a time when following the herd has been lauded as courageous, we are seeking real leadership.

I say, let us be free. Remember, they say only non-essential business is the one that is not yours.

Zoom webinars are no replacement for office face-to-face meetings, to be able to look a person in the eye.

Looking Back and Forward

It may be too early to look back and say that the lockdown was not needed in order to tame COVID-19. But sooner than we think we will be able to look back and with much courage to admit the humongous mistake made. A country should only enforce draconian measures on its people if it is most sure that the academic foundation for the lockdown was sound and cognitively well processed.

When watching the violent riot scenes all over the United States that entered the domain of the virus crisis with new curfew restrictions, what is not too early to assess is that civilization is in retreat against evil.

It is now claimed by many that there has been an overreaction to the COVID-19 pathogen. It indicates that our society lost commonsense and reacted by retreating to a stay home safe model, hiding from a novel virus rather than mapping an effective plan to quarantine the virus and those at risk, not the healthy people.

The reaction to the death of George Floyd, due to Minneapolis police brutality turned fast from peaceful protests to violent riots all over the United States. It was professed in vandalism, looting, crime and mayhem, an opportunity for disastrous chaos rather than delivering the message. And what did our leaders, who lost their ability to manage city and state, never mind lead society, do? They retreated; they allowed their cities to be destroyed, then called for curfews. By doing so, they left the criminals to do a better job of destroying property, from burning a police precinct, police cars, historic church and defacing property, to looting all they could loot. These people showed their real nature, uncivilized, lost souls, irresponsible thuggish mob, simply domestic terrorists.

As Lawrence Wright, the author of the new novel ‘The End of October’ stated well, “Pandemic is like an X-ray into our society. We can see all the broken places, we know where all our shortcomings are and we have the opportunity to remedy them.”

COVID-19 has left a scar on humanity. The death of George Floyd and the violent riots that ensued his death must wake up the civilized society. It is up to us, the people, to do the healing, to extract domestic evil from our midst.

Let us, the people, run our business, manage our lives. Because our civil liberties never stop mattering during a pandemic or civil unrest. They matter now more than ever.