The Times of Israel (TOI) Suppresses Free Speech

There is nothing that tells a reader that there is a censorship issue with the Times Of Israel (TOI) until they try to spell out their own opinion about one of the publication’s op-eds or stories.

The politically left-leaning publication appears not to value discussion, as it acts as a megaphone for its own views.

The publication’s Wikipedia entry reads: “The Times of Israel is an Israeli multi-language online newspaper that was launched in 2012. It was co-founded by Israeli journalist David Horovitz, the founding editor, and American billionaire investor Seth Klarman.”

On Seth Klarman, Wikipedia says: “Seth Andrew Klarman is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and author. He is a proponent of value investing, the chief executive and portfolio manager of the Baupost Group, a Boston-based private investment partnership he founded in 1982. Since the election of Donald Trump in 2016, Klarman, who donated to the Democrat and Republican parties in the past, has donated almost exclusively to the Democrat Party.”

For David Horovitz, Wikipedia says: “David Horovitz is a British-born Israeli journalist, author and speaker. He is the founding editor of The Times of Israel, a current affairs website based in Jerusalem that launched in February 2012. Previously, he had been the editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report. Horovitz had counted himself among Israel’s political left and in 2015 described himself as a member of the ‘confused middle ground of Israeli politics’ who shows admiration of the late Yitzhak Rabin and criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu.”

TOI Has Left-Center Bias

It is well known that the TOI has a Left-Center bias, based on editorial positions that favor the left. The publication, more often than not, publishes op-eds that portray Israel negatively and it criticizes Israel where criticism is not due.

This media source had, and now it is clear it has, moderate-liberal bias. It often publishes factual information that utilizes loaded words, with which it attempts to influence an audience by appeals to emotion or stereotypes to favor liberal causes. Those sources, though trustworthy for information, may require further investigation.

The publication covers Israeli and regional news that sometimes relies on Twitter, the New York Times, or news agencies such as the Associated Press, and the Jewish Telegraphic Agency as the primary source for its content.

The website features a blog as well with a wide range of writers who tend to use more emotional wording and are generally opinion-oriented. The blog posts indicate a left-leaning editorial bias with articles.

As far as I am concerned, the TOI fails fact checking.

Internet and Social Media: Broken Communication Tools

“The Internet is Broken”: Why We Need All Sides is a short video by John Gable.

“When it comes to politics and cultural issues, the internet is broken,” John Gable says. He is the co-founder of AllSides and AllSides for Schools. When it comes to online political discourse, it requires much fixing. There is a need to strengthen democratic societies with balanced news, diverse perspectives, and real conversation. We must let people be exposed to information and ideas from all sides of the political spectrum so they can better understand the world, also each other. Balanced news coverage, media bias ratings, civil dialogue opportunities, and technology platforms must be available for everyone and can be integrated by schools, nonprofits, media companies, and more.

There should be a general mission to free people from filter bubbles so they can better understand the world – and each other.

That is what the TOI greatly lacks.

TOI Discriminately Flags People

The TOI flags my comments on its writing indiscriminately.

On May 9, 2023, the following story was published by the TOI: “Two worshippers, guard killed in attack at Tunisia synagogue during pilgrimage. Assailant, identified as naval officer, shot dead by other guards protecting Djerba site, where some 5,000 Jews had gathered for annual event; gunman’s motives probed.”

I reacted with a comment to this story that said: “Two worshippers, guard killed in attack at Tunisia, so very sad.”

Immediately thereafter the TOI reacted to my comment with “Your comment was rejected.”

On May 1, 2023, the TOI published this story: “Israeli official says ceasefire with Islamic Jihad likely only in the morning hours. Gaza terror group fires nearly 500 rockets at Israel with around 25% falling short in Strip; military targets group’s rocket command center.”

I reacted to this story stating: “Netanyahu, Gallant say Gaza fighting still not over despite truce reports. Israel must eliminate all rockets and missiles hoarded in Gaza. Enough of the terrorist enclave bursting into a war, at will, over and over again.”

Instantly, TOI reacted to my comment with: “Your comment was rejected.”

That has been the pattern of reaction by the TOI to any and all of my comments I attempted to post as a reaction to a story, news post or op-ed.

Can anyone explain why such example comments, as displayed herein, were rejected, unless the TOI has my name flagged for any and all comments I may try to post on their stories and op-ed.

Though I didn’t think they know who I am, it seems the TOI bans people whom they do not like and with whom they disagree. It seems to me the TOI is a hostile publication and being hostile it cannot be for fair, honest and free speech. I see the TOI as a biased publication, not free and fair as it pretends to be.

Is Times of Israel (TOI) an Honest Brand Name?

Many times when I scan over the TOI headlines I see reports, news, op-ed and stories that appear rather hostile to Israel. That brings to question the name Times Of Israel. Is it a fair name behind which this publication works? I think it is not.

The Times Of Israel (TOI) controls opinions. That is the problem with many liberals these days. They are only liberal in name – they are not liberal at all, they are fascists.