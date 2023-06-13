Take Down Democracy, The Goal of Ongoing Protests in Israel

Presumably there are enough Jews who, already every morning ask themselves a contemporary trivia question: What did we hear more in the news today; is it about the solidarity with Israel and its people parade that took place in New York, on June 4th, 2023, in which about 40,000 marchers participated? Or, about the demonstration – in which many of the participants are citizens of Israel – who marched alongside the solidarity for Israel parade protesting against the government of Israel and its representatives who walked at the head of this parade of brotherhood with the people of Israel and their state?

The truth is that the news in Israel mainly talked about the demonstration and the megaphones the demonstrators used through which they shout “shame, shame, shame.” Shamefully so, the news in Israel hardly said one good word about the great joy and the huge love that overwhelmed and surrounded the marchers who participated in the annual parade for Israel, parallel to the Jewish State Independence Day celebrations.

New Yorkers’ Celebration of Israel is Unique

The New York “Celebrate Israel Parade” is unquestionably the world’s largest expression of solidarity with the Jewish state, and this year, 2023, it marked Israel’s 75th birthday under the theme: “Israel @ 75: Renewing the Hope.”

No other event in the world brings as many people together to celebrate Israel. It is the opportunity for hundreds of people, Jews and non-Jews alike, to gather and walk arm in arm, together as one, along the theme, Israel and its people.

The Shame Is on Whom?

For a nation that has suffered so much from foreigners and for thousands of years, it is difficult to understand this illusory phenomenon of the Jewish-Israeli people kicking themselves in the head all the time. Every time a member of the Knesset or an Israeli official leader comes to visit some foreign country, Israeli demonstrators shout “shame, shame,” and the locals simply do not understand this mental spin spectacle. It simply makes no sense to them.

For the past 23 weeks, the citizens of Israel have witnessed almost daily demonstrations while they were on their way to work or back home at the end of the workday. Demonstrations that stop the course of life for all citizens.

The protests in which the participants lit bonfires on main vein highways and roads shut down businesses, shows and concerts for months to the point of causing them bankruptcy. And the residents of the State of Israel got used to this disturbing phenomenon. They became indifferent as if it was a decree from heaven that was intoxicating them.

And in these demonstrations, the participants “explain” to the citizens that the demonstrations are in the name of democracy, the democracy which they “don’t understand.”

And those who are not in favor of the demonstrations are simply “wrong” so the demonstrators tell them in these demonstrations, in a democratic way, that allegedly they are mistaken.

In these demonstrations, the demonstrators shout that the majority of the people elected, in a democratic way, the wrong people, and it is fitting that the majority will understand this by now. And those who were elected by the majority of the people should not prepare to give a speech or speak in front of an audience anywhere, because democracy will pursue them wherever they want to deliver a speech or partake in any gathering or a meeting.

And even though these demonstrations change their topic every week, because the legal reform that ignited the demonstrations is at present in the middle of negotiations and discussions, the demonstrators are looking for other issues for which they go to the street to demonstrate.

For, God forbid, the fire of preserving freedom from the dictatorship of those who were elected to the government by mistake, must not be extinguished, and they are doing so, in a democratic way.

New York Solidarity

To understand the folly that was exposed in the demonstration against the spectacular solidarity parade in New York, one has to imagine that he or she is a New Yorker who happened to stumble upon the place of the demonstration.

What he or she saw was supposedly a demonstration of solidarity in favor of the state Israel in which its participants were waving the flag of the State of Israel, which is actually the symbol of the state.

They also saw elected officials from Israel, who for that matter are the symbols of the state they represent no less than the flag. They are marching at the head of this parade, waving the flag of Israel.

The local American New Yorker watches from the sideline and sees another group of people shouting “shame shame, shame” he or she is surprised that they are waving the very same flag. And he or she can’t understand who is here against who, when both teams are waving the same flag.

Take Down Democracy, Destroy From Within

And as an American who hears the shouts of “shame shame,” coming from one group towards another group, he surely thinks that the shame is that the same flag is in the hands of the parade for Israel participants.

Unfortunately for the Jewish nation, they have been aware of this phenomenon for thousands of years which is called “destroying from within.” The Jewish nation has a habit to rebel against itself.

It can be compared to the spies whom Moses sent to survey the promised land: “And they bad mouthed to the children of Israel the land which they surveyed, saying, the land which we went through it in order to survey it is a land that eats its inhabitants, and all its inhabitants whom we saw there were of large size.” ~ Numbers, chapter 13:32.

“And the people who slandered the land will die from a plague before God.” Numbers, chapter 14:37.

Unlike the biblical punishment, God forbid, the demonstrators against their own homeland may not die. However, it is strongly advised to them to slander their homeland while they are in their own country, not abroad, not in the streets of a foreign land.

It is fair to also ask them, why did they take upon themselves to go to so much trouble just to tell the Gentile world what the Gentile world already thought and thinks about the people of Israel from time immemorial?

The “shame, shame, shame” is on those pathetic demonstrators who do not understand democracy in the name of democracy. Their aim is to take down democracy and replace it with their own warped version of democracy.