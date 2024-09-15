How Cancel Culture Has Censored Us: “People” Don’t Get Pregnant – Women Do – and Illegal Border Crossers Are Not “Asylum Seekers”

Like many of my friends and colleagues, I am offended by media and even medical journals referring to men as “she.” For those who failed Biology 101, gender is determined by chromosomes and not “assigned” at birth; “people” do not get pregnant, menstrual periods or ovarian, cervical and endometrial cancer. But cancel culture doesn’t care about truth.

Objecting to female impersonators referred to in media as “she” or participating in women’s sports does not make one anti-gay. An astute, Pulitzer prize-winning reporter says the “T” was added to LGB so that objections to female poseurs immediately made someone look anti-gay. And the Woke movement has caused other censorship … .

“Diversity” … but Not in Opinion! – Chicago

Illegal Border Crossers Are Now Called “Asylum Seekers”

Why does Chicago have the money to house and feed 48,000 illegal aliens while our own poor, including veterans, languish in tent cities? Schools and hotels have also been converted to house illegals. Raise your hand, struggling Americans and especially Chicagoans, if you’d like to live free in a hotel.

Yesterday, I interviewed Cynthia, a homeless African-American woman who was infuriated by an illegal border crosser begging with her child near us outside of a Whole Foods Market. “She snuck into this country and wants more money,” said Cynthia who told me she had worked her whole life as a nurse aide. The difference in the demeanor of the two women was striking: Cynthia, broke and with few belongings, clearly needed clothing and health and dental care (in addition to housing) while the illegal alien looked “plump as a partridge.”

Up to 17,000 Illegal Children Now in Chicago Public Schools

Up to 17,000 illegal alien children have now swamped Chicago public schools and according to border reporter Todd Bensman many people don’t realize how this affects them.

“Thanks to the 1982 Supreme Court decision that all children go to public schools, including illegals, bond issues and local taxation are spiking,” he told me. “Portable classrooms need to be purchased and instruction is dumbing down to the lowest common denominator of kids that don’t speak English. Every American who’s got kids in public schools is feeling this — hundreds of millions of people.”

Are Immigrants Eating Pets?

The accusation of immigrants eating cats, other pets and geese is tricky for the Woke community. Certainly, racism and xenophobia can be compounded by food consumption allegations. “Dog-eater” has been used as an epithet for those from South East Asia.

On the other hand, China’s consumption of civet cats and raccoon dogs is a fact and scientifically considered the root of the first Covid, the SARS virus which jumped species in 2003. Nor can anyone deny the existence of the Chinese Yulin Dog Meat Festival, the photos of which are hard to view.

The Danger of Hypocrisy

Animal advocates declare that a “pet” is no different from any other animal, but Wokes have a harder row to hoe. They know deep in their heart that the ethical behavior of those they champion matters. For example, they would not support a candidate who hits his wife, would they?

This has presented a hypocrisy dilemma for the Woke community. For example, there was wide support for Myanmar’s marginalized Rohingya people — until the ethnic group’s abuse of women was exposed. Then support vanished!

And what to do about the killing of homosexuals and abuse/genital mutilation of women in Muslim communities? It is ignored as irrelevant by the Wokes as they scream “genocide.” Decades ago, the “Causa grape workers” championed by the Wokes also happened to be cockfight enthusiasts. Oops.

What Is Behind Woke Virtue Signaling?

So, what is behind Woke virtue signaling which has captured so much news media? Usually affluence guilt — having two cars in the garage, a two or three-story house, a good job, inheritance or pension but not wishing to look … privileged, entitled or heartless.

Ever notice, for example, how often “No Person Is Illegal” virtue-signaling signs appear in front of impressive mansions? What if an illegal family of 15 actually knocked on the door and said, “We saw your sign. We would like to live here?” Any guesses?

Meanwhile, Chicago apparently did not have the money to house and feed 48,000 illegal aliens. It now has a one billion dollar budget deficit. Cancel Culture doesn’t care who it damages – until it gets personal.