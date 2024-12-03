Hamas Hostages: Donald Trump Says What Joe Biden Will Not

If Joe Biden went after the culprits – Hamas and Iran – and not the victim – Israel, after the October 7 attack, things could have been very different in the Middle East now. But he did not. Biden had his equation all figured wrong. His “DON’T” still resonates.

The Biden Administration has the power to take concrete action, but has no clue what to do. On the other hand, Donald Trump knows how to take meaningful action but has no power to do so until January 20th.

Every single American needs to rinse himself/herself from the disgraceful Biden administration era and apologize to the Almighty that Biden was elected to be the president of this magnificent country for 4 terrible years during which he took this country down a rabbit-hole with glee.

The clueless Biden and the Democrats pointed at Trump and called him “Hitler.” They said Trump was not a friend of Jews or Israel. They tried to convince us that Trump could not be trusted, that he is unhinged.

Yet, Mr. Trump deeply cares for what took place on October 7, 2023, in Israel and the aftermath that ensued.

Now that Donald Trump is going to be our President, all those who voted for him know that justice will be served.

Trump Warning Over Hamas Hostages

On Dec 02, 2024, 10:50 AM on Truth Social we all read loud and clear: