Christiane Amanpour, CNN Chief International Anchor Refuels Kristallnacht

Kristallnacht, ‘the Night of Broken Glass’, the November Pogrom against Jews, was carried out throughout Nazi Germany, on 9-10 November 1938, by the Sturmabteilung (SA) literally “Storm Detachment,” the Nazi Party’s original paramilitary forces, as well as civilians. The German authorities looked on without intervening.

In November 2020, the Jewish people commemorate the events that took place eighty-two years ago. The Kristallnacht program darkened the lights for European Jewry, heralding the Holocaust, the greatest crimes against humanity ever perpetrated, in which one-of-every-three Jews in the world was exterminated.

On November 2020, when Jews remembered the horrors of Kristallnacht, Christiane Amanpour, CNN Chief International Anchor decided to compare Donald Trump’s presidency to the Nazis’ 1938 ‘Jew-hating escapade Kristallnacht.’

That was not a slip of the tongue. The Left in the United States, to which Amanpour belongs, has compared President Trump to Hitler and other evil-doers. Now Amanpour compares his presidency to Kristallnacht? Not only do these tropes and vicious comparisons not stand for one iota of truth, they are a clear indication that the Left and their henchmen, the media, have gone off the rails mentally. That means they have lost control of the ability to think clearly and they behave in a way that is neither normal nor acceptable.

She intimated that Trump was Hitler, that his administration and supporters were Nazis and Biden would return the world to normal.

It is clear that Amanpour is an unhinged Leftist reporter.

Yes, Amanpour’s remarks were egregious and most offensive to Jews when the TV anchor universalized Kristallnacht by never pointing out that the victims of those brutal two days pogrom were Jews.

Christiane Amanpour, like many of her colleagues on the political-ideological Left, when using Hitler, Nazis, to compare President Trump and his administration to the Nazis and their horrific crimes against humanity, in general, and against Jews, in particular, have cheapened the meaning of these unfathomable crimes and the systematic murder of six million Jews.

Christiane Amanpour, like many of her colleagues on the political-ideological Left, compare President Trump and his administration to Hitler, the Nazis and their horrific crimes against humanity, in general, and against Jews, in particular. They cheapen the meaning of these unfathomable crimes and the systematic murder of six million Jews. They also unfairly cast them onto Donald Trump.

Amanpour’s Israel Slant

Amanpour’s history’s regarding Israel and the conflict with the Arabs is imperfect and is rather questionable journalism. She is known for her terrorist-supporting reports on TV and has twisted the news to such an extent that the average viewer in middle America gets a distorted picture of what is really going on in the Middle East.

What is more unsettling is that she doesn’t attempt to hide her bias, rather, she projects in your face anti-Israel hatred. Amanpour’s bias and the anti-Israel attacks are stomach-turning. Ultimately, hopefully, the American people will realize that the Left-leaning network news does not present a fair and balanced portrait of what is going on, especially in the Middle East.

Defaming Israel

Amanpour has been twisting and distorting Israel’s role in the conflict with the Arabs ignoring the Jewish people’s history in the land of Israel. Case in point, Naftali Bennett, when serving as Israel Minister of Economy in an interview with Amanpour responded to her anti-Israel mind concerning the ‘occupation’ lie.

Amanpour’s Israel bias is not the latest news. One other case in point, in 2014, Israel was drawn into a war with Hamas in Gaza over the kidnapping and the murder of three Israeli teenagers by a Hamas cell. But Amanpour saw fit to report distortion and lies. In a Tweet, she implied that the apparent beating of a Palestinian-American teenager by Israeli border police was the cause of the Gaza conflict.

Andrea Levin, the director of the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America (CAMERA) documented, CNN/Amanpour’s ‘God’s Jewish Warriors: The Six Day War‘ in which Christiane Amanpour looks back at the 1967 Six Day War that put the heartland of biblical Judaism back into Jewish-Israel control.

The two-hour screening in which CNN and Amanpour defamed Israel was an affront to Israeli pioneers who settled in the regained historic-Biblical land and Americans who support Israel. It was the most malicious, biased, and factually shoddy feature to air on mainstream American television in recent memory.

In this widely-publicized program, Amanpour falsely claimed that Jews living in their historic land are violating international law, and she went on to compare religious Jews and Christians to Islamic terrorists.

Amanpour and Iran

Amanpour has a long history of close ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the enemy of Israel and the United States, also a terrorist actor in the global arena. She has consistently acted as a mouthpiece for the Mullahs in Tehran, directly and indirectly promoting their agenda against Israel and the United States.

On Monday, November 16, 2020, on CNN, Christiane Amanpour apologized for her comments, made the previous week, comparing the Trump administration to the Nazis’ 1938 Kristallnacht, an attack on the Jewish people. She said she “regretted any pain” she caused and admitted, “I should not have juxtaposed the two thoughts.”

But it was too late, she said that to a large audience and it was amplified on youtube.

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Omer Yankelevich, Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs demanded an apology from Amanpour saying that CNN “should be a partner in the global effort to fight anti-Semitism and not fuel the fire.”

Treating Jews as Second Class

Tired of American Jews being treated like second class citizens in the US? Well, look no farther than the fraudulent Jewish organizations that claim to be fighting Antisemitism but they do not, allowing Jews to be insulted and assaulted at every turn.

It is worth noting here, the Los Angeles Times has long published anti-Semitic tropes to never be stopped or canceled; and organizations claiming to be working for Jewish causes are all about “social justice” but not for Jews.

Amanpour has spewed anti-Semitic hatred and spread falsehoods about Israel and the Jewish people for years. Enough has been written about her anti-Jew and Israel slant. Had Amanpour made an anti-black or anti-Muslim analogy, I am certain many organizations would have demanded her dismissal for spreading “hate and incitement.”

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) asked CNN: fire Amanpour for her despicable, absurd analogy of Trump Administration to Nazis’ Kristallnacht.

Although she apologized for the fiasco she has created, the comparison of President Trump’s administration to Kristallnacht pogrom against the Jews of Germany was no accident.

If Amanpour was a conservative, by now there would be a huge campaign for CNN to fire her. And if CNN had any moral compass remaining, perhaps they would.