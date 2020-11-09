An Upside-Down World in Which People See Everything Though a Retrograde Lens

Barak Hussein Obama v. Donald J Trump in an upside-down world.

To many Americans, Barack Obama was a good, handsome-looking president who spoke well and that’s why the beautiful, willful people loved him blindly. But at the end one realized he really said nothing, and it was above their grade to understand they did not understand what he said.

I have Some Jewish Friends

In the middle of his presidential term, Obama said something defining about the Jews that didn’t get much attention nor resonance.

Obama said that he has a close Jewish friend, [some of my friends are Jews … kind of a remark] a reform Jew he claimed to admire and love. A Rabbi who talks about correcting the world [Tikun Olam], about equality and love, about enlightenment and peace [all those musical Woke words] and then Obama said that this Rabbi is the type of “Jew” he knows and loves.

The definition was clear – Barack Obama didn’t understand what the name Benjamin Netanyahu [Israel’s Prime Minister] represents; he did not ‘get it’ what is called a Jew in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces], in uniform and a weapon in hand who defends all Jews and others if needed.

Obama didn’t like the Israeli-Jew the one who inhabits the Jewish Homeland and he certainly expressed it.

Obama liked the “Woody Allen” type of Jew. The neurotic, complicated, progressive, apologetic Jew who is infused and tormented with the guilt of colonialists, and confused about his Judaism, but Jewishly witty. He especially liked the Jew in exile who is away from the IDF Jews.

Donald Trump was made to be viewed as a bad president because the unintelligencia decided his charismatic speech and Twitter style was not to their liking and that’s why those ‘elites-new aristocracy – mirror, mirror on the wall – I am the fairest of all’ took a great dislike to him, a “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

President Trump appreciates Benjamin Netanyahu and he loves the Israeli-Jew and was confused by the mindset of many American Jews.

President Trump is of the opinion that Israel must be as strong as possible and the IDF should have weapons of precision. He is of the opinion that the Jewish state must be safe with safe boundaries and as for Israel’s enemies, he has warned them, do not play your old game, we are not going to take it. And he acted upon this mindset.

During the term of ‘Obama the great,’ hundreds of thousands of Muslims were slaughtered in Syria; Yazidi women went through massacre and rape; the Muslim Brotherhood got a noticeable tailwind and the Shia-Muslims in Iran speeded toward having a nuclear bomb riding on intercontinental ballistic missiles. And Obama’s White House – the Obama-Biden duo – was indulgent in the topsy-turvy world they created.

All this was happening because Obama was noxious and deliberately clueless, or just because some say “he ain’t that keen.”

Breathing Freely

During President Trump’s first four-year term, the Middle East Sunni-Muslim countries could feel safer and breathe freely, recovered from fear of Iran and strengthened by the Trump administration’s support. The moderate, rather daring Muslim-Arab countries broke the decades-long mold of hostility and exchanged it for signed historical normalization agreements between them and Israel while Iran has been falling apart under Trump’s sanctions and Trump was already indicating that in his second term Iran will want to talk … you know about what!

All this happened because President Trump’s goal is to have a peaceful world and that requires smart geopolitical navigation. No ‘silky but empty nice talk,’ rather pragmatism and political incorrectness to achieve the goals.

Disorder v. Peace

Obama caused disorder in the world, Trump brought peace and hope for more order.

The outcome, the visibility of things happening is more important than the content, as it may be perceived differently by different people and countries.

For Obama’s people the book cover’s illustration is most important not the content of the book, not the outcome.

So, let us be honest: the free world is no longer that free. The free world has been hijacked by conscientious consciousness engineering.

While Barack Hussein Obama has his Nobel Peace Prize – which he did not earn nor deserve – displayed on the shelf, some people will remember Donald Trump – what they tagged him to be with their cluelessness and pathetic and senseless dislike of him – “racist,” “xenophobic,” “clown,” “Putin’s puppy,” according to Biden, and “Orange man,” by illiterates.

But to very many, the name “Trump” will be followed by their yell, “We love you”!

So, as I write this op-ed, we are living in an upside-down world in which people see everything though a retrograde lens, with Wokeness, “social [in]justice,” and total ignominy.