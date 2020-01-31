A Third World Impeachment As Democrats Embarrass Themselves

The day the majority Democrat Party House impeached President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, they sent the case to the Senate for trial.

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, in the US Senate only shows us what Congress really is, what it is made of, what it is all about.

Impeachment is the action of calling into question the integrity or validity of something; a charge of treason or another serious crime against the state; a charge of misconduct made against the holder of a public office.

Whatever impeachment definition one chooses to hold President Trump to, the spectacle we have been seeing and living through must be addressed in view of frankness.

In an electoral system in which the citizens vote for a person they want to represent them, I try to vote for a person who seems to be able to lead; shows he or she cares about the county and who can keep me safe. I therefore took a chance with a politically unknown figure and voted for Donald J. Trump. I can validate that my choice of Mr. Trump to be my President has been satisfactory.

In his three years in office President Trump has been calling to “Make American Great Again,” and in the process, he has definitely lifted America in many aspects.

No matter what his opposition think and do, swimming against the tide, earmarking the promises he has made when he ran for office and ticking off those he already accomplished are among Trump’s greatness.

As far as I am concerned, President Trump has met all expectations. He is a successful president. But not for the Democrats who promised to conduct a peaceful transfer of the White House to the next elected President. From Obama to Trump.

Their disappointment in Hilary Clinton’s election loss to Donald Trump has caused the Democrat Party to have a political geyser eruption that keeps on spewing ugly politics.

Wretched Behavior of Democrat Party Congress Majority

We live in an age of anti-Wisdom. Most Democrat Congress members appear to be totally incompetent. In the days of the founding of the Constitutional Republic of the United States, the people who served were of prominent stature. Today, many of the Democrat members of Congress own indignation and lack political civility.

Bearing in mind that these dunderheads in some way are in charge of we, the people’s lives, is frightening.

If we have not yet admitted it in the open, what the Democrat majority Congress is conducting is simply a coup. We are living in the era of the Second Revolution led by some Democrats in Congress who can be addressed as Marxists. Some others conduct themselves as Fascists and some are power-grabbing narcissist reprobates. But all are clamped to the incompetent Socialist Democrat Party.

Dressed up as constitutionalists, these Democrats have poor knowledge of the Constitution. Consequently, they have turned the Constitution and the rule of law on its head, bypassing and obfuscating the law. They are seemingly working to abolish the Constitution.

Applicable adjudication is no longer important to the manipulative majority Democrat Party Congress.

The foolish Democrats, working to impeach President Trump, with Senator Chuck Schumer, Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Jerry Nadler leading, make us believe they do not like our America. Other members of the House Democrats are marching in their footsteps and thus, they only represent people holding the same sentiments, but not all of we, the people. These House members are up to destroy the Founders’ vision, to undo this fantastic experiment, named the United States. Fortunately, there are a few Democrat politicians who have not bought into their party’s craziness.

It is obvious to many Americans that these arrogant Democrat House members are totally out of touch with the country. For the past three years, they have done hardly any work on behalf of the people they represent. All their work was aimed at impeaching the President using any nonsensical argument they could come up with. These Democrats representatives speak about irrelevant matters, appearing to be convinced of what Americans are not convinced of.

Double standards and hypocrisy have become the Democrat Congress’ dogma. They appear to be frantic and do not apply any reason to their actions, while their abuse of power has been normalizing the unconstitutional impeachment of the President.

Sadly, many of their followers believe everything they say, even though some of it is lies and the rest is nonsense.

Election

In the United States it is customary that there is a peaceful transfer of power. Most recently the transfer of power from President Obama, a Democrat, to President-elect Trump, a Republican.

Since the Democrats did not get to have their presidential hopeful Hilary Clinton elected, they could not bear the loss of power. Their best rebuttal became going after President-elect Trump even before he set foot in the White House.

First, they nominated special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate an alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. After wasting $40 million of taxpayer money, their attempted coup failed. So they launched the impeachment process, based on hearsay and irrelevant, non-admissible issues according to the law, and false accusations.

The pomposity of Congressional Democrats is tiring. Their charade is wearing down the people. Blaming their loss on voter suppression is their ace card.

President Trump Is Their Claimed Elitism Nightmare

For the Democrats, the president appears irrelevant, the country is irrelevant. Not once has the Democrat Party House given the president credit for his accomplishments, vision, trade agreement of magnitude for the American worker and economy, with Canada, Mexico, and China. His pursuit of peace with rogue nations and his notable foreign policy mean nothing to them.

There seems to be nothing President Trump can do to satisfy the rogue Democrat Congress. There is not even a smidgeon of optimism. They envy President Trump’s incredible work energy and his sincere love and caring for the country and its people. Their anger because they lost the last election they were so sure they had it in the bag, is what keeps them sleepless in Washington D.C.

But at least 63 million Americans have had enough of the games Washington Democrats play. These people have had enough of the political elite, and the career politicians who had been taking the country downhill. Therefore, they voted for a man who had a record of success, of creating business and employing people. They took a chance with him which turned to be a good chance.

America looked to have a president who loves America and can solve issues. Trump proved to be their man.

America with President Trump at the helm is indeed becoming great again, and faster than even expected. President Trump’s record of achievements is remarkable.

On a personal note, I see that the President keeps our enemies at bay and that means I am safer. I assume many more Americans feel safer.

Unfortunately the Republican members of Congress are not sufficiently confrontational. It is time for them to take their gloves off and rebut the Democrat Congress pack of wolves.

And if we do not have enough to worry about, leaning Communist Bernie Sanders leads the pack of Democrats presidential hopeful. He is receiving much support from America’s young who are lacking political savvy, poor in history knowledge and are indoctrinated in all but love for America, understanding the Constitution and knowing truth from farce. By following Bernie, they are setting a stage to failed Communism system while taking their cue from millionaire Sanders.

Democrat Congress Shame and Disgrace

Watching what is now taking place in Congress one seeks solace. We are looking for comfort that this broken Congress, and the broken world that President Donald Trump has been trying so persistently to mend, will eventually come back to normality.

Whatever happened to the word ‘kind’ in ‘man-kind’?