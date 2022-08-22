3rd World War Has Already Started

WW 3

There were two kinds of WW III that we could experience on planet Earth. The kind that ends or comes close to ending the human species with nuclear war, and the kind that is just a shooting version of the Cold War. Either could be the 3rd World War.

Questions already asked are, will world war 3 happen, who would win, and what would happen if world war 3 started.

I don’t understand why so few news organizations on either the left or right have put out this obvious information.

Russia/Putin

We now have Russia’s demigod attacking a free, independent democracy.

China supplies money and military equipment to Russia.

That’s two of the world’s superpowers. The U.S., and, arguably the fourth world super power, the EU/NATO, supplying Ukraine with money and weapons.

What does it take to declare WW III? Does Somalia have to join in? New Zealand?

Invasion

Atrocities, possibly on both sides, but mostly Russian based on my reports from NGOs in the country.

3rd World War Superpower Involvement?

All three/four superpowers are already involved half and half in this rather small and, so far, limited war (“special police action” if you prefer newspeak {1984}).

Do we really have to require a nuclear exchange to make it a world war? If so it is just slightly over the horizon?

We already have multiple nuclear threats by Putin, first a bombing threat and now threats to the Ukraine’s and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Always trust Russian nuclear experts remember Chernobyl, also in the same area, BUT run by Soviet (Russian) ” Experts”!!

Of course, I could be wrong, I just spent 50 decades studying history, science, military history, psychology, chemistry, and physics instead of how to raise money to get re-elected. Trust history or trust idiot politicians, it’s your planet too.

In Russia we have a sick, dying utterly nutty dictator who already has the largest country in the world but can’t develop it so he thinks it would be great to just take over prosperous countries. Hitler and Tojo were the last two world leaders who thought their tiny industrial bases should and could take over the entire planet. See “The Guns of August” if you need a reminder.

Learning From History – or Not

Santayana may have been a total ass saying those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it, but if he had only replaced “those” with “politicians” he would have been right on.

(Disagree with my quote? OK, you translate him, his actual name was Jorge Agustín Nicolás Ruiz de Santayana y Borrás, think he wrote in English?) John McCormick

WW I

WWI started because an idiot inbred European aristocrat ignored all the warnings that it was dangerous to go to Sarajevo and was killed by a member of the Black Hand, a group fighting for independence.

WW II

WWII started because Hitler, with about 11% of the world economy bullied UK, France, and Russia into believing Germany was stronger than 89% of the world.

WW III

Putin started WW III because he can’t manage the largest country in the world but thought he can do a better job. … If only, despite the incredible failure of the U.S.S.R., Russia controlled MOST of the world he could do a much better job as he is dying, possibly of dementia considering his recent actions – China should watch out also.

World War III news is already showing up on TV. What countries will be involved is already answered too, given the money and munitions sent to Ukraine by people and politicians. Santayana will be rolling over in his grave.

