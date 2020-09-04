White House Reporters Too Young To Understand Serbia-Kosovo?

By
Alan Gray
-

Ambassador Richard Grenell and Jared Kushner held a White House press briefing to announce an agreement between Serbia and Kosovo. But a White House reporter showed little interest in Serbia-Kosovo, trying to divert to questions about inconsequential things.

In an attempt to steer back to the important subject at hand, the ambassador suggested the reporters might be too young to understand the import of this agreement.

The reporter would not be dissuaded and wanted to return to his own question that had nothing at all to do with the purpose of the briefing.

Young MSM reporters are idiots. Serbia-Kosovo announcement ignored. Cartoon by NewsBlaze.
Grenell told the reporters, “Let me just talk about Kosovo and Serbia.”

The ambassador was clearly unhappy with the lack of interest by the reporter, saying “I don’t know if you can find it on a map, you might be too young to understand what this issue is about, maybe the older journalists should step up and say ‘this is a big deal.'”

This is a big part of the reason that people have much less faith in the mainstream media. They can’t even concentrate on a major story. Their only interest appears to be attacking people they don’t like. They should return their journalism degrees.

It was a good slap-down by Ambassador Grenell, but it is unlikely to cause a change in the behavior of the MSM.

